Lake-Lehman’s Nick Finarelli tosses his helmet in the air after crossing home plate with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday. Finarelli scored on a single by Ty Federici.

Lake Lehman shortstop Mike Sholtis chases after a ball hit during the top of the seventh inning during Wednesday’s District 2 Class 3A semifinal game against Lakeland.

Lake-Lehman’s Graedon Finarelli lets out a yell as he heads towards home plate after his home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh tied the score 3-3.

DALLAS TWP. — Lakeland had a one-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but Lake-Lehman had 3-4-5.

As in 3-4-5 in the batting order coming up. Three guys who delivered all season and once again did so Wednesday.

Graedon Finarelli tied the game with a home run. Then Nick Finarelli legged out a double. And finally, Ty Federici delivered a game-winning single to left as the Black Knights pulled out a 4-3 win in a District 2 Class 3A baseball semifinal game at Misericordia University.

The victory sends Lehman (16-5) into Tuesday’s championship game against Scranton Prep (10-9). The time and site have yet to be announced. It will be a rematch of last year’s title game won by Lehman. Both teams clinched spots in the PIAA Class 3A tournament with semifinal wins. Prep defeated Nanticoke Area 6-0.

Both teams had to scratch and claw for runs all game, with Lakeland (10-9) finally taking a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Kyle Lidy opened the inning with a single up the middle, was bunted to second and moved to third on a balk. He scored on an error to give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead before a flyout ended the inning.

The lead didn’t last long. Graedon Finarelli, a junior who has committed to Division I Monmouth, absolutely destroyed a pitch and sent the ball well into the trees behind the left field fence to tie the score 3-3.

“After I hit that home run, I felt that was the energy we needed the whole game,” Graedon Finarelli said. “Nick came up and hit a double and Ty came up and hit (a single).”

Nick Finarelli, a Virginia Tech recruit, followed with a hit into the left-center gap that was cut off and normally would result in a single. Finarelli, though, had no intention of stopping at first and made it to second with ease.

That brought up Federici, one of the top hitters in the Wyoming Valley Conference throughout his career. Despite having first base open and the bottom of Lehman’s order a combined 1-for-9, Lakeland elected to pitch to the senior, and he lined a game-winning single to left.

“I’ve been doing my best hitting-wise lately,” Federici said, “but I’m glad they pitched to me because it paid off. Grae hitting that ball started the energy and totally fed into that. That helped so much, that one big hit. Hitting is contagious and that’s what happened there.”

Lehman was a tad fortunate to be down only 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh. Lakeland had plated a tying run in the in sixth and had runners on second and third with two outs. Marco Proscia hit a sinking liner to left, but Lehman left fielder Cole Morio raced in to make a diving catch to end the inning.

Gavin Wallace picked up the win in relief, getting the final two outs. Federici was solid in 6.1 innings of work, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out six.

“This team right here shows everybody picks everybody up,” Lehman coach Mike Sholtis said. “The last inning, we could have just wilted down a run going into the bottom of the seventh. Cole Morio makes an awesome play, saves two runs making a diving catch. Then the bobble error with the pick (which was the balk), they could have easily folded, but came right back. Graedon on a 3-1 count puts it in the trees.”

Lakeland broke the scoreless tie in the fourth on a sac fly by Mike Igneri. Lehman tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the inning when pinch runner Jake Naugle scored on a groundout by Evan Kaiser. Naugle was running for Chris Sholtis, who opened the inning by reaching on an error and then stole second. Naugle advanced to third on Corey Bean’s infield single.

After Lakeland took a 2-1 lead in the sixth, Lehman used small ball to once again tie the score. Sholtis walked and was replaced by pinch runner Seth Berry. Berry was bunted to second, moved to third on a groundout and scored when Morio rocketed a liner off the glove of Lakeland reliever Tyler Saskosky.

District 2 Class 3A semifinals

Lake-Lehman 4, Lakeland 3

Lakeland`AB`R`H`BI

Fugo cf`4`0`1`0

Uram 2b-3b`2`2`0`0

Mullen p-ss`4`0`1`1

Igneri ss-2b`2`0`1`1

Bullock 3b`2`0`0`0

Sakosky p`0`0`0`0

Proscia c`3`0`0`0

Lidy 1b`3`1`2`0

Walczak dh`2`0`0`0

Gazella rf`0`0`0`0

Rovinsky pr`0`0`0`0

Pochas lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`3`4`2

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Morio lf`4`0`1`1

C.Kaiser cf`3`0`0`0

G.Finarelli c`4`1`3`1

N.Finarelli 1b`3`1`1`0

Federici p`2`0`1`1

Wallace p`0`0`0`0

M.Sholtis ss`3`0`0`0

C.Sholtis dh`2`0`0`0

T.Jones lf`0`0`0`0

Naugle pr`0`1`0`0

Berry pr`0`1`0`0

Bean 3b`2`0`1`0

E.Kaiser 2b`2`0`0`1

Totals`26`4`7`4

Lakeland`000`101`1 — 3

Lake-Lehman`000`101`2 — 4

2B — Mullen, N.Finarelli. HR — G.Finarelli.

Lakeland`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mullen`5`3`2`1`5`5

Sakosky L`1`4`2`2`0`0

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Federici`6.1`4`3`1`3`6

Wallace W`0.2`0`0`0`0`0