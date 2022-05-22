Lake-Lehman’s Gavin Wallace slides safely into third base base on Saturday ahead of the throw to Wyoming Area’s Hunter Lawall.

Lake-Lehman shortstop Mike Sholtis fields a grounder and throws on to first base for the out on Saturday.

HUGHESTOWN — Neither Lake-Lehman nor Wyoming Area were going to use their top pitchers Saturday, either by design or because of rest requirements.

So the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball championship game was expected to have plenty of offense. And it did as Lehman outlasted Wyoming Area 13-11 in a marathon that lasted nearly three hours at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

Both teams finished 11-1 in the division, necessitating a special playoff game two days before the start of the District 2 playoffs. Wyoming Area started Evan Melberger, its No. 3 hurler who was on a pitch count. Lehman gave veteran Ty Federici a couple innings.

After that, the game for both sides was turned over to an array of pitchers with very limited varsity experience. The best of the bunch ended up being Lehman junior Travis Jones. He threw the final 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three, but more importantly, allowing no runs after Wyoming Area scored 10 times against two other pitchers.

“He was clutch. He came in there and threw strikes,” Lehman coach Mike Sholtis said. “They threw Evan, we threw Ty just to give them some work and get ready for the playoffs. Then we were going to go to some of our kids. Sammy Finarelli did good in relief. He went two, almost three innings. Then Travis came in and threw strikes.”

Jones and Wyoming Area sophomore Matt Rusinchak, who threw two scoreless innings, settled down a game where both teams batted around twice.

Lehman took a 6-0 lead with a five-run second inning. Graedon Finarelli had a three-run homer. The Black Knights also drew five walks, with four of those players scoring.

Lehman made it 7-1 in the third, but Wyoming Area responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Jake Kelleher plated three runs with a homer and Joe Colarusso singled in the other. The Warriors took a 7-6 lead in the fourth when a throwing error on Hunter Lawall’s grounder scored two. Those runners had reached base via a walk and a hit batter.

The Black Knights came back with six in the top of the fifth to regain the lead at 13-7. Cole Morio (single), Cole Kaiser (sac fly) and Nick Finarelli (fielder’s choice) had an RBI each. Chris Sholtis walked with the bases loaded for another RBI in his second trip to the plate in the inning. He started the frame with a double.

A couple errors along with another walk and a hit batter allowed Lehman to send 11 batters to the plate, only for Wyoming Area to send 10 in the bottom of the inning and score four times to cut the deficit to 13-11. Lawall had a two-run triple between RBI singles by Kelleher and John Morgan.

“That’s what we talk about all the time,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “We just want to compete every single pitch, keep ourselves in the game no matter what. We’re never out of the game. You don’t have to get all seven back at once.”

DISTRICT SCHEDULE

Lake-Lehman (15-5) will be the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs and host eighth seed Holy Redeemer (5-12) on Monday. Wyoming Area (17-4) will be the second seed in the D2-4A playoffs and host seventh-seeded Hanover Area (5-13) on Tuesday.

District officials will meet Sunday morning to finalize the district baseball schedule.

WVC Division 2 Championship

Lake-Lehman 13, Wyoming Area 11

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Morio lf`4`2`2`2

C.Kaiser cf`2`2`1`2

G.Finarelli c`5`1`2`3

N.Finarelli 1b`4`1`1`2

Federici p-rf`3`0`1`0

Naugle cr`0`0`0`0

C.Sholtis dh-p`3`1`1`1

T.Jones rf-p`0`0`0`0

S.Finarelli p`0`0`0`0

E.Kaiser 2b`3`2`1`0

Wallace 3b`3`2`0`0

M.Sholtis ss`2`2`1`0

Totals`29`13`10`10

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`4`1`0`0

Melberger p-cf`4`1`0`0

Kelleher c`4`3`2`4

Hood 1b`3`2`0`0

Lawall 3b`5`3`3`2

Morgan cf`3`0`1`1

Novakowski rf`4`0`1`0

Colarusso dh`3`0`1`1

Rusinchak lf-p`0`0`0`0

Carlin p`0`0`0`0

C.Noone 2b`3`1`1`0

Totals`33`11`9`8

Lake-Lehman`151`060`0 — 13

Wyoming Area`014`240`0 — 11

2B — Morio, N.Finarelli, C.Sholtis, Lawall. 3B — Lawall. HR — G.Finarelli, Kelleher.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Federici`2.0`2`1`0`0`2

C.Sholtis`0.1`3`4`4`3`0

S.Finarelli W`2.1`5`6`4`4`2

T.Jones S`2.1`1`0`0`1`3

Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Melberger`1.2`2`4`4`4`1

Carlin`1.1`3`3`2`5`1

Little L`2.0`4`6`3`2`1

Rusinchak`2.0`1`0`0`0`1