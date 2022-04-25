🔊 Listen to this

John Morgan celebrates at second base after his RBI double tied the score 2-2 in the sixth inning against Lake-Lehman on Monday.

Lake-Lehman pinch runner Jake Naugle (45) scores the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth as Wyoming Area catcher Jake Kelleher tries to apply the tag.

Lake-Lehman’s Cole Kaiser pitched three innings of relief to pick up the win against Wyoming Area on Monday.

Lake-Lehman pitcher Nick Finarelli (21) looks for the call from the umpire as the Wyoming Area’s Jake Kelleher (24) tries to beat out the throw in the third inning Monday.

WEST PITTSTON — It took nearly three weeks for Wyoming Area and Lake-Lehman to find the time to play a key Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball game.

That time came Monday and plenty was packed into Lehman’s 4-2 win in nine innings.

The starting pitchers — Wyoming Area’s Hunter Lawall and Lehman’s Nick Finarelli — locked in a pitchers’ duel for six innings before being replaced. Lehman’s two runs in the ninth came without the benefit of a hit.

And when Lehman snapped the 2-2 tie on a close play at the plate, the home plate umpire had enough of the fans by the backstop. They were cleared out before play resumed.

Worth the wait? For Lehman it was. The Black Knights (4-0 Div. 2, 6-3 overall) took over sole possession of first place. Wyoming Area (4-1 Div. 2, 7-1) lost for the first time since the PIAA Class 4A state championship game.

Fans won’t have such a long wait for a rematch. The teams will play again next Wednesday, May 4, at Misericordia University. Monday’s game was originally scheduled for April 6 and rescheduled for April 18, but both times inclement weather forced postponements.

Deadlocked 2-2 entering the ninth, Lehman’s Chris Sholtis and Gavin Wallace drew two-out walks. Jake Naugle was inserted as a pinch runner for Sholtis. Wyoming Area then committed an error on a grounder by pinch hitter Evan Kaiser.

Naugle just kept on running and a throw to the plate forced Wyoming Area catcher Jake Kelleher to try to apply a tag to Naugle’s shoulder. Naugle barely got under the attempt to give the Black Knights a 3-2 lead. Another error on the play resulted in Wallace heading to third and Kaiser to second.

“Jake was running on contact,” Lehman coach Mike Sholtis said. “In a game like this, you got to go for the win. And then after that, all the crazy stuff happened.”

Wallace later scored on a wild pitch, but no fans were by the backstop to witness it.

After Naugle scored, Wyoming Area fans camped between the backstop and the Warriors’ dugout gave the home plate umpire an earful about the call. He ordered them removed. The Lehman fans on the other side of the backstop were also cleared, although they were innocent bystanders when Naugle slid home.

Cole Kaiser then completed a strong three-inning relief performance to end the game. He hit Casey Noone with a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but came back with his sixth strikeout.

Kaiser wouldn’t have normally been used in a high-leverage situation like Monday, but there was no choice. Nick Finarelli reached his pitch limit after six innings and nine strikeouts. Ty Federici, Lehman’s other ace, was unavailable because he pitched Saturday vs. Wallenpaupack.

So that left Kaiser, who got help from catcher Graedon Finarelli who threw out a Warrior trying to steal second to end the seventh. He gave up a single to Wyoming Area’s Jack Mathis to start the eighth. Mathis then stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch, but Kaiser ended the frame with a strikeout.

“There was a lot on the line,” Kaiser said, “but I kept my cool. … It all played out. Just kept throwing strikes and it seemed like they couldn’t hit the ball. I was not nervous at all.”

Kaiser, a short lefty, was quite a contrast to starter Nick Finarelli, a tall righty heading to Virginia Tech who fanned nine. He certainly didn’t throw with the same zip as Finarelli, but mixed in a slider to keep the Warriors off balance.

“That guy threw strikes. He threw his off-speed for strikes,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “He’s a left-handed pitcher and he’s the first lefty we’ve seen all year, at least for an extended period of time.”

Lawall was arguably a bit better than Nick Finarelli. He also had nine strikeouts and retired Lehman in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Graedon Finarelli broke Lawall’s streak of 12 retired in a row with a double to deep center in the sixth. He scored on his cousin Nick’s single to give Lehman a 2-1 lead.

Wyoming Area tied the score in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI double by John Morgan with two outs.

Lake-Lehman 4, Wyoming Area 2 (9 inn.)

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Morio lf-cf`4`0`0`0

Kaiser cf-p`4`1`1`0

G.Finarelli c`5`1`2`1

Federici 1b`2`0`0`0

N.Finarelli p-lf`4`0`1`1

Bean ss`4`0`0`0

C.Sholtis dh`2`0`1`0

Jones rf`0`0`0`0

Naugle pr`0`1`0`0

Wallace 3b`3`1`1`0

M.Sholtis 2b`3`0`0`0

E.Kaiser ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`32`4`6`2

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Melberger cf`3`0`0`0

Mathis ss`4`1`2`0

Kelleher c`4`1`2`1

Hood 1b-p`3`0`0`0

Lawall p-1b`3`0`0`0

Morgan rf`4`0`3`1

Janosky dh`3`0`1`0

Rusinchak lf`0`0`0`0

Novakowski 3b`3`0`0`0

Colarusso ph`1`0`0`0

C.Noone 2b`3`0`2`0

Totals`31`2`10`2

Lake-Lehman`100`001`002 — 4

Wyoming Area`100`001`000 — 2

2B — C.Sholtis, G.Finarelli, Morgan.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

N.Finarelli`6`9`2`2`1`9

Kaiser W`3`1`0`0`2`6

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lawall`6`5`2`1`3`9

Hood L`3`1`2`0`4`4