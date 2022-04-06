Holy Redeemer’s Peyton Parker runs to first as Lake-Lehman shortstop Kristen Finarelli gets under the ball for the out in the second inning Tuesday.

Holy Redeemer right fielder Anne Carter makes a catch for the third out of the second inning on Tuesday.

Holy Redeemer pitcher Jenna Santuk catches pop fly in the fifth inning that was hit by Lake-Lehman’s Kristen Scoblick during Tuesday game.

WILKES-BARRE — As Lake-Lehman led off the seventh inning Tuesday with two singles, thoughts could have wandered to a day earlier.

Instead, Holy Redeemer remained in the present and held off the Black Knights for a 4-1 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 softball game.

Shortstop Akira Kopec made a diving stop to her right with the bases loaded and threw to third baseman Abby Williams for the final out as the Royals (1-0 Div. 2, 2-1 overall) didn’t relive the nightmare from Monday. They led visiting Williamsport 7-3 in the seventh inning, but surrendered seven runs and lost 10-7.

“I really trust my teammates and I trust my team that they’re going to back me up,” said Redeemer pitcher Jenna Santuk, who had a perfect game through three innings. “So I was just really thinking about hitting my spots and when they hit the ball — and they were going to hit it because they are a really good hitting team — they were going to hit it to my team and my team was going to pick me up.”

Redeemer snapped a 1-1 tie in the sixth on an RBI double by Kaylee Gryboski that scored Lauren Whitman, who singled with one out. Peyton Parker added an RBI single and a Lehman fielding error made it 4-1, with all the runs scoring with two outs.

Hailey Kline and Abby Beyer, though, opened the Lehman seventh with singles. Two outs later, Ava Hudak was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kirsten Finarelli then hit a sharp grounder between short and third, which against most WVC shortstops would have surly been a hit. But Kopec, known equally for her glove and bat, made a diving stop and tossed to third to end the game.

Lehman’s sudden offensive surge after the initial three innings wasn’t a surprise to Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis.

“As the game goes one, these kids they pick up on pitching,” Paulukonis said. “They know how to hit, so you know there are going to be balls hit harder as the game goes on. You just got to hope your defense does it’s job. Maybe you call the right pitch here and there and you get a break.”

Redeemer took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Williams. Lehman (0-1 Div. 2, 2-2) answered with a run in the top of the fifth to knot the score 1-1. The Black Knights, though, missed an opportunity to add more.

Singles by Lucy Honeywell and Kline to start the fifth put runners on first and second. Beyer followed by looping a double just inside the right-field foul line, scoring Honeywell. That was it as Santuk retired the next three batters to end the threat.

“I have a young team,” Lehman coach Nicole Chipego said. “I thought they played really well for their first outings in the league and put up a good fight. I figured the game would come down to what team made the least errors and I was correct.”

The teams will play again at Lehman on April 26. Both are in Class 3A of District 2, so there is a possibility of another game beyond the WVC season.

Holy Redeemer 4, Lake-Lehman 1

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Scoblick lf`4`0`1`0

Hudak cf`3`0`0`0

Finarelli ss`3`0`0`0

Ulozas c`2`0`0`0

Smith dp`3`0`0`0

Honeywell 2b`3`1`1`0

Kline 3b`3`0`2`0

Beyer p`3`0`2`1

Corey cr`0`0`0`0

Bucknavage rf`3`0`2`1

Hunt 2b`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`1`6`1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Kopec ss`3`0`1`0

K.Santuk c`3`0`0`0

Whitman cf`3`1`2`0

J.Santuk p`3`1`1`0

Gryboski 1b`3`1`1`1

Williams 3b`3`1`1`1

Parker 2b`3`0`2`1

Paulukonis lf`3`0`0`0

Carter rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`26`4`8`3

Lake-Lehman`000`010`0 — 1

Holy Redeemer`000`103`x — 4

2B — Scoblick, Beyer, Kopec, Gryboski.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Beyer L`6`8`4`2`0`0

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Santuk W`7`6`1`1`0`9