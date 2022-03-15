🔊 Listen to this

The last time the Holy Redeemer boys basketball team made the state quarterfinals, it lost a game.

The last time the Dallas boys basketball team made the state quarterfinals, it lost an opportunity.

Now both teams, the only Wyoming Valley Conference teams remaining, will try to venture where neither program has — to the PIAA state semifinals.

District 2 Class 4A champ Dallas gets the first crack at it, playing District 12 champion West Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the PIAA state quarterfinals at Bethlehem Liberty High School.

The Mountaineers made it to the Class 5A quarterfinals in 2020, but the game was never played because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PIAA held out hope of restarting the state playoffs before it became evident they would have to be scrapped.

Dallas made it to the Class B state quarterfinals in 1967, although the format was quite different back then. Only 12 district champions made the tournament and Dallas lost to District 12 champion Montrose 90-47. The old District 12 encompassed schools which now make up the northern part of District 2.

District 12 was eventually folded into District 2 and the current District 12 was established in 2006 when the Philadelphia schools joined the PIAA.

District 2 Class 3A champion Holy Redeemer gets District 12 champion Math, Civics & Science in a state quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Freedom High School.

The Royals were in the quarterfinals once before in the program’s 15-year history. They lost 56-41 to Lancaster Catholic in 2011.

COACHING CONNECTION

Dallas and Redeemer have a link between head coaches. Dallas’ Mark Belenski was the head coach of now-closed Bishop O’Reilly when it won Class A state titles in 2004 and 2005. Redeemer’s Paul Guido was his assistant.

The duo moved to the same roles when Redeemer was formed through the merger of Catholic schools for the 2007-08 school year. Belenski spent six seasons as Redeemer’s coach before resigning shortly after the unexpected passing of his wife Debbie before his final season, and Guido took over the program.

After two seasons away from the game, Belenski returned as head coach at Dallas for the 2015-16 season.

Dallas (26-3) vs. West Philadelphia (21-5)

Class 4A Boys Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bethlehem Liberty HS

Although District 12 has been dominant in boys basketball since joining the PIAA for the 2006-07 school year, West Philadelphia is a bit of an anomaly. Those past D12 teams were usually Catholic League or charter schools. West Philly is a true public school (Philly charter schools technically are as well) and that group has struggled to advance in states.

D12 runner-up West Philly’s nickname is the Speedboys and it’s quite fitting. The team likes to push the action, attack in transition and waste little time firing up shots. The caveat — at least based on videos available online — is the Speedboys can be prone to turnovers playing at such a rapid pace.

Tempo should not be an issue for D2 champ Dallas. The Mountaineers’ two 1,000-point scorers Austin Finarelli and Nick Nocito plus starters Michael Bufalino, Mike Cumbo and Jackson Wydra have shown the capability of playing or adjusting to any style.

Case in point — Dallas’ 66-46 first-round win vs. Southern Columbia. Southern pushed the pace and took a four-point lead late in the first quarter. Dallas then cranked up the pressure a notch and went on a 19-0 run followed by a 12-0 run a bit later.

Dallas also has the habit — albeit a good one — of putting up Globetrotters-like shooting numbers throughout the season. The Mountaineers led Cardinal O’Hara by one at halftime then shot 13-of-19 in scoring 30 third-quarter points on the way to a 75-57 victory.

As for West Philly, 6-foot-5 senior Deyishon Miller will be Dallas’ main concern. Miller is considered one of the top Public League players, averages 21 points and netted 21 in a 80-77 victory over Trinity in the second round. Nasir Washington, a 6-3 junior who averages 18.5 points, scored 27 vs. Trinity. Zymere Davis, a 6-1 senior, tosses in 10.5 per game.

The winner plays Friday in the semifinals against the winner of the game between District 12 champion Neumann-Goretti (20-4) and District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic (21-6).

Holy Redeemer (23-4) vs. Math, Civics & Science (21-8)

Class 3A Boys Quarterfinals

6 p.m. Wednesday, Bethlehem Freedom HS

District 2 champion Holy Redeemer had to deal with two Division I recruits in their 66-49 overtime victory against District 11 champ Executive Education. Now, they have to deal with three against D12 champion Math, Civics & Science.

MCS sophomore guard Aasim Burton and senior guard Jaheim Bethea have Division I offers as does senior power forward Khalif Crawley.

Crawley could be an issue. He’s 6-foot-9 and a very solid 240 pounds. Redeemer’s biggest guys are 6-5 Matt Prociak and 6-4 Jeff Kozerski. Prociak has more of a tradition basketball build. Kozerski, though, looks like he knows his way around a weight room.

The two Redeemer bigs did a good job defusing Executive Education’s height advantage. The guard trio of leading scorer Justice Shoats, Zach Perta and Darryl Wright played huge roles as their speed, quickness and tenacity disrupted Executive Education on the perimeter.

Once again, Redeemer will be smaller in the backcourt. Burton and Bethea are both 6-2. Leading scorer Trent Middleton is 6-3. He leads MCS with a 13.3 scoring average and 36 3-pointers. The Mighty Elephants aren’t particularly good 3-point shooters, hitting at a 26.5% clip, but shoot 54% from inside the arc.

Crawley and Middleton scored 16 each in a 58-47 victory over D3 runner-up York Catholic in the second round. MCS has won state championships at Class A in 2011 and Class 2A in 2019. It lost in the Class A title games in 2014 and 2016.

The winner plays Saturday in the semifinals against the winner of the game between District 12 champion West Catholic (21-5) and District 12 third seed Devon Prep (16-7).