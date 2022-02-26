🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — If tasked with unseating a team hellbent on making its seventh consecutive trip to a district final, mistake-free basketball is almost a given.

A young Dallas team learned how impossible that may be.

Abington Heights booked its ticket to Mohegan Sun Arena once again with a 55-32 win over Dallas on Saturday in the District 2 Class 5A girls basketball semifinals. The Comets will take on Pittston Area in the final at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We opened the wound and couldn’t stop the bleeding,” Dallas coach Kelly Johnson said. “We’ve had some blips this year where we’d give up turnovers, not box out. We couldn’t seem to close that gap once it opened.”

The wound, figuratively speaking, opened in the closing minute of the first half. After Dallas recovered to cut an early double-digit deficit down to four, the Comets did what the Comets are known to do and created a fifth-chance opportunity to foil the Mountaineers’ second-quarter momentum.

Dallas went on a seven-point run to seemingly close the gap before halftime. Trailing 23-13 with two minutes remaining, Dallas scored four points without giving up the ball. Victoria Spaciano made the first of two free throws, and Nadia Evanosky collected the offensive board on the missed attempt.

Audrey Delgaudio made a traditional three-point play to cut it to a two-possession game. On the next time down the court, Kassidy Motley made a basket just inside the 3-point line with 52 seconds remaining.

But on the Comets’ trip, they had four offensive rebounds. On Abington Heights’ fifth attempt, Caroline Murray made a 3-pointer from the corner. A Spaciano basket trimmed the Comets’ lead to 26-21 at the break.

“We watched several, several, several games of theirs on film,” Johnson said. “We were familiar with their shooters with Allison Dammer around the boards. I thought we could have done a better job boxing out.”

The wound failed to heal during halftime. In the first six minutes of the third quarter, Abington Heights outscored the Mountaineers 13-1. A Maggie Coleman layup extended the lead to 39-22 at the 2:31 mark, and the Comets punctuated a devastating quarter for Dallas with a long pass to Dammer for a buzzer-beating layup to take a 16-point advantage.

Dallas’ woes continued. Abington Heights outscored the Mountaineers 27-11 in the second half. Dallas made just three field goals along the way and went 1 for 18 in the third period.

Part of Abington Heights’ success rested on preventing Dallas from finding any open looks beyond the arc. Dallas did not make any 3-point attempt.

“Credit to Abington’s defense. We didn’t get a lot of good looks from the outside,” Johnson said. “The defense was terrific. They didn’t give us a lot of good looks at the basket from the perimeter.”

Dallas received 16 points from Spaciano. Nadia Evanosky had nine points.

“We graduated four starters last year,” Johnson said. “We went through some growing pains this year for sure. We tried to get ourselves into a rhythm and figure out rotations and get some young players experience. Our conference is brutal.”

District 2 Class 5A Semifinal

Abington Heights 55, Dallas 32

DALLAS (32) — Nadia Evanosky 2 5-6 9, Audrey DelGaudio 1 1-3 3, Elizabeth Viglone 0 2-2 3, Maddie Pevear 0 0-0 0, Victoria Spaciano 6 4-11 16, Jordan Porasky 0 0-0 0, Scarlett Hobson-Tomascik 0 0-0 0, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Motley 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 12-22 32.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (55) — Caroline Murray 3 0-0 8, Maggie Coleman 5 0-0 11, Allison Dammer 6 1-2 13, Emily McDonald 6 0-0 12, Anna Scoblick 3 1-2 7, Madison Zalewski 1 0-0 2, Madeleine Walsh 0 0-0 0, Kate Scoblick 1 0-0 2, Nora Albright 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Notari 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Hoinowski 0 0-0 0, Peyton Houlihan 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 2-4 55.

Dallas`5`16`7`4`—`32

Abington Heights`14`12`18`11`—`55

Three-point goals — DAL 0; AH 3 (Murray 2, Coleman)