SCRANTON — There were no easy dribbles or passes in the Lake-Lehman backcourt after Scranton Prep scores.

And, when the Classics missed and simply retreated into a half-court defense instead of full-court pressure, they made sure not to allow any easy shots for Claire Dougherty in the paint or Ella Wilson beyond the arc.

Scranton Prep used a strong all-around defensive effort to limit visiting Lake-Lehman to nine first-half points on the way to a 44-28 victory in a District 2 Class 4A girls basketball semifinal.

The four-time defending champion Classics advance to face Dunmore at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena for the district title.

Lake-Lehman faces Nanticoke, which fell to Dunmore, 69-9, Tuesday in a neutral site game to determine which team joins Dunmore and Scranton Prep in the PIAA state Class 4A tournament.

Dougherty and Wilson shared Lake-Lehman scoring honors with eight points each, but the Scranton Prep defense made sure their shots were limited and difficult.

“The story of the game is the job (Avery) McNulty did on Dougherty,” Scranton Prep coach Bob Beviglia said of the senior from Pittston who plays center for his team. “She was phenomenal.

“(Dougherty) had to earn everything she got.”

After watching Lake-Lehman’s Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament blowout of Pittston Area last week, Beviglia knew Scranton Prep could not just concentrate on 1,000-point scorer Dougherty. It also had to avoid another five 3-pointer, 20-point game from Wilson.

“We spent a lot of time talking about her in addition to Dougherty,” Beviglia said. “I know she got loose for two (second-half 3-pointers), but if you tell me before the game that she ends up with eight (points), I’m probably OK with it.”

Before Lake-Lehman got the chance to assess Scranton Prep’s half-court offense, it got in trouble against the press, falling before 5-0, 8-2 and 13-4 in the first quarter on 3-pointers from the right corner by Maria Belardi. During that time, the Black Knights began the game 1-for-6 with six turnovers.

“Their press is one of the challenges,” Lake-Lehman coach Charlie Lavan said. “We didn’t handle it in the beginning as well as I thought we would and they hit some early threes on us.

“If we answered, we would have been alright. But, we didn’t answer on the other end and we didn’t rebound in the first half.”

Belardi hit another 3-pointer early in the second quarter and McNulty made one while scoring five points in a 9-0 run to end the half with a 25-9 lead.

“They cover all the bases,” Lavan said. “And, against them, there’s no doubt, you’ve got to also cover all the bases and we didn’t do that in the first half.

“I thought we played better in the second half, but that’s a pretty good hole to dig out of against a team like that.”

The Black Knights were hurt by 21 turnovers, 13 of which came in the first half.

Lizzie Neville led Scranton Prep with 16 points. Belardi finished with 14.

McNulty provided six points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Hailey Kline contributed nine rebounds and Lia Keefe seven assists for Lake-Lehman.

“We’re still in the consolation game,” Lavan said. “We can still go to states and that’s one of our goals. We can learn from this and go from there.”

District 2 Class 4A semifinals

Scranton Prep 44, Lake-Lehman 28

LAKE-LEHMAN (28) – Hailey Kline 2 1-3 5, Brenna Hunt 2 0-0 4, Claire Dougherty 4 0-0 8, Ella Wilson 3 0-0 8, Lia Keefe 1 1-2 3, Molly Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Melanie Selner 0 0-0 0, Krista Scoblick 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-5 28.

SCRANTON PREP (44) – Rita Collins 3 0-0 6, Lizzie Neville 6 3-4 16, Avery McNulty 1 3-4 6, Maria Belardi 5 0-0 14, Gianna Cafarella 1 0-0 2, Gianna Dickson 0 0-0 0, Maya Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Maya Persico 0 0-0 0, Maggie McGrath 0 0-0 0, Claire McGrath 0 0-0 0, Jenna Hilebrand 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-8 44.

Lake-Lehman`4`5`10`9 — 28

Scranton Prep`13`12`10`9 — 44

Three-point goals – LL 2 (Wilson 2), SP 6 (Belardi 4, Neville, McNulty)