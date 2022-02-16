🔊 Listen to this

Dallas guard Nick Nicito (2) works the ball under the basket looking to pass as Hazleton Area’s Nikoli Santiago (left) and Chris Catrone (35) defend during the second quarter Tuesday night.

Hazleton Area’s Luke Gennaro (front) and Dallas’ Austin Finarelli go after a loose ball near midcourt in the first quarter Tuesday.

Hazleton Area’s Khalid Morrieson (00) tries to pass while being closely guarded by Dallas center Jackson Wydra during the second quarter Tuesday night.

Michael Buffalino (left) and Michael Cumbo pressure Hazleton Area’s Chris Catrone into missing a pass during the first quarter Tuesday.

YATESVILLE — An offense that has put up some incredible numbers recently was incredibly bogged down in the first quarter Tuesday night.

The solution came on the other end of the court.

Dallas clamped down defensively, leading to a breakout on the offensive end and a 58-39 victory over Hazleton Area in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball title game at Pittston Area High School.

Dallas (13-2 Div. 1, 19-3 overall) became the first team other than Hazleton Area or Crestwood to win the Division 1 title since 2011.

“We go off of our defense and tonight we went off of our defense,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “Our offense struggled early and we started playing defense and got it done.”

Senior guard Austin Finarelli got the offense going with seven of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter. Sophomore Mike Cumbo continued the assault with nine of his 17 points in the third before Finarelli finished off Hazleton Area (12-3, 18-5) with a 12-point fourth quarter.

Dallas had scored over 70 points in three games and 90 or more twice in five of its last six games. The 58 points were the third fewest the Mountaineers scored all season. However, they held the Cougars to their worst offensive output of the season.

Hazleton Area control play early, taking advantage of the hot shooting of Josian Guerra and the poor shooting of Dallas (4-of-19) for a 17-8 lead after one quarter.

“We weren’t making shots. That’s what it comes down to,” Finarelli said. “Once we got going, then we were rolling.”

Finarelli jumpstarted things to start the second, converting a turnover into a layup. His steal a bit later led to a layup by Cumbo.

Cumbo finished off a 13-0 run by blocking a shot that resulted in a short jumper by Nick Nocito for a 21-17 lead with about three minutes left until halftime.

Finarelli ended the first half by turning a defensive rebound into a coast-to-coast layup for a 25-20 lead.

“The thing we got away from that I’m disappointed in was I thought we had to control the tempo,” Hazleton Area coach Tim Barletta said. “When they started making a run, we started running too much. We tried to create instead of running our offense.”

Dallas didn’t get the lead to double digits until Cumbo ended the third quarter with a 3-pointer to make it 41-29. The trey ended an 11-0 run after the Cougars pulled within 30-29 with a short burst culminated by a 3-pointer from Eliud Lopez.

Cumbo had all nine of his third quarter points in the 11-0 spurt.

“Everyone believes in me so I didn’t feel any pressure,” Cumbo said. “I just kind of just took my shots and made them.”

Cumbo finished with eight rebounds and Michael Bufalino also had eight boards. Jackson Wydra helped slow down a Hazleton Area offense that had six field goals in the first quarter but only eight the rest of the game.

The outcome also set Thursday’s semifinals for the WVC Championship tournament at Hazleton Area High School. Dallas will play Division 2 runner-up Nanticoke Area at 6 p.m. and Hazleton Area will play Division 2 champion Holy Redeemer at 7:30 p.m.

The WVC Championship game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

WVC Division 1 Championship

Dallas 58, Hazleton Area 39

DALLAS (58) — Austin Finarelli 10 3-4 24, Nick Nocito 4 0-0 8, Jackson Wydra 3 0-0 6, Michael Bufalino 1 0-0 2, Mike Cumbo 7 1-3 17, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0, Darius Wallace 0 0-0 0, Jude Nocito 0 0-0 0, Nick Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 5-9 58.

HAZLETON AREA (39) — Khalid Morrieson 1 0-0 2, Luke Gennaro 2 3-5 8, Josian Guerra 6 2-2 17, Eliud Lopez 1 0-0 3, Sammy Guzman 0 0-0 0, Chris Catrone 2 0-0 5, Nikoli Santiago 1 0-0 2, Junior Coste 1 0-0 2, Christian Smith 0 0-0 0, Xavier Brown 0 0-0 0, Sebastian Nivar 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-7 39.

Dallas`8`17`16`17 — 58

Hazleton Area`17`3`9`10 — 39

Three-point goals — DAL 3 (Cumbo 2, Finarelli); HAZ 6 (Guerra 3, Gennaro, Lopez, Catrone)