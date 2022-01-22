DALLAS TWP. — Dallas senior guard Austin Finarelli helped take most of the intrigue out of Friday night’s game early. Yet, there was one more item to address.

Needing six points in the second half to reach 1,000 for his career, Finarelli recorded the accomplishment late in the third quarter and well after Dallas had its eventual 81-43 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball victory over Crestwood in hand.

“We tried not to think about it a lot because we just tried to focus on winning,” said Finarelli, who needed 27 points entering the game and hit that mark exactly. “I’m glad I got it done and it’s out of the way and I’m moving on.”

Crestwood (3-3 Div. 1, 6-6 overall) won the WVC Division 1 title last season as well as the District 2 Class 5A championship via forfeit because of a COVID situation with title game opponent Abington Heights. However, the team graduated its entire starting lineup and it’s shown this season.

The loss was the worst by Crestwood since a 72-33 defeat vs. Hazleton Area on Jan. 7, 2018 — a span of 101 games.

Finarelli scored consecutive layup baskets off Crestwood turnovers midway through the third quarter to move within two points of 1,000. He had to wait until the 1:57 mark to reach the milestone on a steal and layup.

“He’s a leader. He and Nick Nocito are like twins,” said Dallas coach Mark Belenski, who inserted both in the starting lineup early in their freshmen years. “I can’t say enough about Austin. He’s here 24/7, he’s a great leader. Says nothing, just works hard. It’s ‘Coach, what do you want me to do?’ Just a wonderful kid to coach.”

Dallas (5-2 Div. 2, 8-3) established control in the first quarter, shooting a blistering 12-of-15 from the field. Finarelli had 11 points, backcourt mate Nick Nocito nailed three 3-pointers and Mike Cumbo had a pair of 3-pointers as part of his four baskets as the Mountaineers took a 30-15 lead.

“We needed to do that,” said Belenski, whose team fell out of first place last week with two losses. “We needed to play uptempo. That’s what we wanted to do and it worked.”

The points kept coming in the second period as Finarelli remained hot with 10 more points and Michael Bufalino joined in the offensive onslaught with six more.

The Mountaineers finished the quarter with a 16-0 run, with Finarelli’s inside basket off a turnover with a second left making it 53-23 at halftime and placing the game in the 30-point mercy rule for the entire second half.

Once Finarelli reached 1,000 points, Dallas empty its bench. Nocito finished with 15 and Cumbo with 13.

Bryce Vieney scored 14 and Zayne Dunsmuir had 12 for Crestwood.

Dallas 81, Crestwood 43

CRESTWOOD (43) — Tyler Oresick 0 0-0 0, Carter Laubach 0 0-0 0, Nolan Dunnum 0 0-0 0, Drew Sechleer 2 0-0 6, Connor Murtha 1 0-0 3, Chaz Wright 0 0-0 0, Joe Gzemski 2 0-0 5, Bryce Vieney 5 3-5 14, Zayne Dunsmuir 5 2-2 12, Adam Wood 0 0-0 0, Declane Palmiero 0 1-2 1, Matt Sklarosky 0 0-0 0, Mike McLaughlin 1 0-0 2, Ricardo Reluzco. Totals 16 6-9 43.

DALLAS (81) — Austin Finarelli 11 0-2 27, Nick Nocito 6 0-0 15, Jackson Wydra 2 0-0 4, Zach Paczewski 2 0-0 6, Darius Wallace 1 0-0 2, Michael Bufalino 3 2-2 8, Cameron Faux 0 0-0 0, Jack Karosa 0 0-0 0, EJ Matushek 1 0-0 2, Mike Cumbo 5 0-0 13, Angelo Zarola 1 0-0 2, Nick Williams 0 2-2 2, Jacob Seymour 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 4-6 81.

Crestwood`15`8`12`8 — 43

Dallas`30`23`16`12 — 81

Three-point goals — CRE 5 (Sechleer 2, Murtha, Gzemski, Vieney). DAL 11 (Finarelli 3, Nocito 3, Paczewski 2, Cumbo 3).