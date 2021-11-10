Dallas’ Megan MacNeely kicks the ball as Northwestern Lehigh midfielder Mia DeLillo follows on the play during the second half of Tuesday night’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game.

Dallas’ Megan MacNeely of Dallas focuses on the ball during the second half of Tuesday night’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game.

DALLAS TWP. — A one-goal deficit certainly isn’t insurmountable in soccer.

Northwestern Lehigh’s one-goal lead, though, came with a caveat Tuesday night. Dallas would need to overcome it by scoring half as many goals as the Tigers have allowed all season.

District 2 champion Dallas tried right to the very end to get that elusive goal, but Northwestern Lehigh’s defense held steadfast once again for a 1-0 victory in a PIAA Class 3A girls soccer first-round game

Dallas ended it season at 16-4-2. District 11 Northwestern Lehigh (18-1-1) moved to the quarterfinals Saturday where it will play District 1 champion Radnor (18-4) at a site and time to be announced.

Katie Brown scored the game’s only goal 21:18 into the first half when she followed up a shot by Sophia Motolese.

“We’ve only given up four goals all season,” said Northwestern Lehigh coach Jordan Smith, whose team posted its 16th shutout. “We have a great defensive line and a fantastic goalkeeper as you saw tonight. She made some acrobatic saves. She was like Super Woman out there. So we’re comfortable winning games 1-0. We won our district championship game 1-0.”

Dallas made it uncomfortable at times, particularly at the end of both halves. The Mountaineers, though, couldn’t sustain control for large chunks of time.

“We just couldn’t make it 80 minutes and that’s what we have to do in these big games,” Dallas coach Nicole Pekarski said. “But I am proud even after (giving up) that goal and chances not fall, usually you get deflated and hold your heads down. But we never did.”

Megan MacNeely fired a couple shots from distance, one resulting in a save by Northwestern Lehigh keeper Naomi Glassburg and the other sailing high just before halftime. MacNeely and Caelan Gallagher also got off shots just before the break.

Northwestern Lehigh controlled a good portion of the first 20 minutes of the second half, only for Dallas to seize some momentum midway through. This time, the Mountaineers forced Glassburg to make two more saves. A long direct by Olivia Maniskas started a five-minute blitz to end the game where Dallas also had a couple corner kicks.

“They’re a great team,” Smith said. “Every time we thought we’d put another one in there, they stood strong. They gave us all we could handle the last 10 minutes of the first half and down the stretch here with corner after corner. We couldn’t get the ball out with how hard they were pressing.”

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Northwestern Lehigh 1, Dallas 0

Northwestern Lehigh`1`0 — 1

Dallas`0`0 — 0

First Half: 1. NL, Katie Brown (Sophia Motolese), 21:18.

Shots: NL 15, DAL 11. Saves: NL 9 (Naomi Glassburg), DAL 6 (Morgan Solano). Corners: NL 3, DAL 7.