The pairings have been set for the District 2 football playoffs this weekend.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
The higher seed will be the home team throughout the playoffs, although District 2 has the option of changing championship game sites. The District 2 website lists several criteria necessary for a school to host a championship game.
Here is a breakdown of the six classifications:
CLASS 6A
No. 4 Wilkes-Barre Area (4-6) is at No. 2 Hazleton Area (7-3) and No. 4 Scranton (4-6) is at No. 1 Delaware Valley (7-3) in the semifinals.
The championship game will be Friday, Nov. 12.
CLASS 5A
This is a subregional with District 11.
In the semifinals, No. 4 Wyoming Valley West (3-7) is at No. 1 East Stroudsburg South (7-3) and No. 3 Southern Lehigh (4-6) is at No. 2 Whitehall (3-6). Valley West is also the D2-5A champion because it finished higher than Abington Heights, the only other D2 team in the power ratings.
The championship game will be Friday, Nov. 12.
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinal games are: No. 8 Crestwood (3-7) at No. 1 Valley View (9-1); No. 7 Pittston Area (3-7) at No. 2 Dallas (7-2); No. 5 Wallenpaupack (4-6) at No. 4 Berwick (6-4); and No. 6 Honesdale (4-6) at No. 3 North Pocono (8-2).
Semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 12, at the higher seed will be: Berwick/Wallenpaupack winner vs. Crestwood/Valley View winner and Honesdale/North Pocono winner vs. Pittston Area/Dallas winner.
The championship game is Friday, Nov. 19.
CLASS 3A
Scranton Prep (9-0) finished as the top seed and drew a bye. There will be three quarterfinal games: No. 7 Carbondale Area (5-5) at No. 2 Wyoming Area (8-1); No. 6 Lake-Lehman (4-5) at No. 3 Lakeland (9-1); and No. 5 Western Wayne (4-6) at No. 4 Mid Valley (8-2).
Semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 12, at the higher seed will be Western Wayne/Mid Valley winner at Scranton Prep and Lake-Lehman/Lakeland winner at Carbondale Area/Wyoming Area winner.
The championship game is Friday, Nov. 19.
CLASS 2A
The semifinals will be No. 4 Riverside (2-8) at No. 1 Lackawanna Trail (6-3) and No. 3 Susquehanna (3-7) at No. 2 Dunmore (3-4).
The championship game is Friday, Nov. 12.
CLASS A
There is no District 2 champion game since Holy Cross opted out.
Instead, D2 champ Old Forge (9-0) will be off this weekend and not play until Friday, Nov. 12. The Blue Devils will play either District 1’s Bristol (7-2) or District 12’s Belmont Charter (7-1). The game will be at a District 1 site.