🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman came out hungry on a rainy night, as coach Jerry Gilsky said of his team’s excitement for the game, “We’re Friday night guys.”

That held true as the Black Knights went on to win their regular-season finale 47-14 against Riverside in a non-conference game.

Lehman (4-5) will play next Friday night at Lakeland in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals. Riverside (2-8) will be in the D2-2A quarterfinals, most likely playing Friday night at Dunmore.

The inclement weather highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of both teams.

Riverside, after winning their first two games of the season, entered on a seven-game skid. Its offense has struggled for most of the season with quarterback Noah Parchinski and wide receiver Reese Gaughan being the focal point of their offense. Parchinski entered the night completing 54% of his passes, but with a wet, slick ball he would only be able to complete 4 of his 16 passing attempts.

After an injury to Landon Schuckers, Gavin Wallace made his second start under the center for the Black Knights. The Black Knights found success running the ball with Colby Roberts and Cole Morio both reaching the century mark for rushing yards.

Wallace only attempted two passes, one of which ended with a Gavin Paraschak 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“He’s very confident with what he does … he’s super athletic, we’re gonna try to keep it simple,” Gilsky said.

Riverside received the opening kickoff, but the Lehman defense forced a punt. Dustin Heinrich returned the ball 31 yards to set up the Black Knights offense in Riverside’s half.

The Lehman rushing attack was on full display as four carries from Roberts and Morio gave the Black Knights the opening score, a 14-yard run from Roberts.

Heinrich recovered a fumble on Riverside’s next possession, leading to a 37-yard TD run by Roberts on the next play. Riverside coughed up the ball again, and Mason Konigus scored from 7 yards out as Lehman built a 20-0 lead after the opening stanza.

A 21-yard pass from Wallace to Gavin Paraschak gave the Black Knights a 27-6 lead at halftime.

After the break, Lake-Lehman stuck to its running game as Roberts scored his third touchdown of the night on a 7-yard run. Later in the period, Morio broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run that invoked the mercy rule halfway through the third quarter.

Roberts led Lehman with 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Morio added 118 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

Lake-Lehman 47, Riverside 14

Riverside`0`6`0`8 — 14

Lake-Lehman`20`7`14`6 — 47

First quarter

LL — Colby Roberts 14 run (Tanner Manzoni kick), 6:03

LL — Roberts 37 run (Manzoni kick), 5:32

LL — Mason Konigus 7 run (kick failed), 2:53

Second quarter

RIV — Noah Parchinski 8 run (run failed), 8:19

LL — Gavin Paraschak 21 pass from Gavin Wallace (Manzoni kick), 5:02

Third quarter

LL — Roberts 7 run (kick failed), 8:02

LL — Cole Morio 73 run (Javon Borger run), 4:38

Fourth quarter

RIV — Joey Gaughan 15 run (Nicholas D’Amico run), 9:04

LL — Treston Allen 22 run (run failed), 6:18

Team statistics`RIV`LL

First downs`11`13

Rushes-yards`31-144`32-359

Passing yards`42`21

Total yards`186`380

Passing`4-16-1`1-2-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`4-18`0-0

Fumbles-lost`2-2`2-1

Penalties-yards`4-40`3-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Riverside, Miracle Okoroji 12-59, Reese Gaughan 9-35, Joey Gaughan 4-27, Tony Pavlovicz 2-15, Noah Parchinski 2-10, Casey O’Brien 1—(minus-1), James Anderson 1—(minus-1). Lake-Lehman, Colby Roberts 12-153, Cole Morio 6-118, Jeremy Scouton 1-28, Treston Allen 1-22, Dustin Heinrich 2-15, Mason Konigus 2-13, #14 1-8, Mason Lee 1—(minus-7).

PASSING — Riverside, Noah Parchinkski 4-16-0-42. Lake-Lehman, Gavin Wallace 1-2-0-21.

RECEIVING — Riverside, Richie Kostoff 1-20, Ian Zagropski 1-15, Casey O’Brien 2-11. Lake-Lehman, Gavin Paraschak 1-21.

INTERCEPTIONS — Lake-Lehman, Mason Konigus 1-17.