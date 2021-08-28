DALLAS — On a rainy, messy night that saw three lightning severe weather delays push the football game deep into the night, theValley View Cougars kicked off their 2021 campaign with an impressive 34-14 triumph over the Dallas Mountaineers.
Valley View got the scoring going early less than four minutes into the contest when junior tailback Connor Hilling dove into the end zone from 2 yards out to give the Cougars the early 6-0 advantage after their extra point attempt was blocked.
Dallas came roaring back about six minutes later, as junior running back Parker Bolesta sprinted for an 11-yard touchdown to give his squad a 7-6 lead with 2:09 left in the first quarter.
However, the Cougars would show great resiliency and outscore Dallas 13-0 in the second quarter to take a 19-7 lead into halftime.
Valley View’s first touchdown of the quarter came on a clutch fourth-and-goal conversion from the 12-yard line as junior quarterback Adam Howanitz took it all the way to the end zone for a 12-7 advantage with 10:14 left in the half. The Cougars failed on their two-point attempt.
The second touchdown came from senior fullback Dante Randal, who plowed into the end zone from 2 yards out with 1:49 left in the second stanza to give the Cougars their 19-7 lead going into the break.
Dallas showed some grit and determination as the Mountaineers recovered a fumble that set up quarterback Jackson Wydra’s 1-yard sneak touchdown to cut the deficit to 19-14 with 5:46 left in the third period.
After the Mountaineers forced another crucial turnover on defense, all the momentum seemed to be heading in their direction, but their offensive drive stalled. Valley View came storming back and pull away in the fourth quarter with 15 points.
Howanitz scored his second touchdown of the game from 3 yards out to give his team a 27-14 advantage with 10:24 left in regulation. The Cougars came with just 5:42 left in the fourth quarter when Hilling scored from 19 yards out.