Three local Little League baseball teams will begin their quests for state championships this weekend. Two will have the advantage of staying at home.

The Greater Pittston Area major team and the Back Mountain National 9-11 team will be playing in state tournaments locally. The Back Mountain National 8-10 doesn’t have that same advantage. It will be playing at Newville Little League just north of Shippensburg. A doable daily trip, but not the same as GPA or the BMN team an age group above.

GPA will be play in its double-elimination tournament at Valley West Little League in Conyngham. The unbeaten District 16 and Section 5 champions open at 7 p.m. Saturday against Section 1 champion DuBois.

A win Saturday would put GPA in the winners bracket semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A loss make for a tough road through the eight-team tournament. GPA would slide to an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and need to win six consecutive games to secure the state championship and a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Region in Bristol, Connecticut.

The BMN 9-11 team will be even closer to home with the state tournament at Pittston Township Little League. The District 31 and Section 5 champions start the tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday against Section 1 champion DuBois. BMN’s path is identical to GPA. Win Saturday and play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Lose Saturday and play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with six wins needed to win the state crown.

The BMN 8-11 squad opens state play at 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Section 1 champion St. Mary’s. A victory would mean a winners bracket game at 10 a.m. Monday. A loss places BMN into an elimination game at 4 p.m. Monday and would require six wins to be the state champion.

There are no regional playoffs for the 9-11 and 8-10 divisions.

Little League Major Baseball State Tournament

(at Valley West LL, Conyngham)

Saturday

Game 1: Hollidaysburg vs. Upper Providence, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Hepburn-Lycoming vs. Greencastle, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: West Point vs. Valley West, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Greater Pittston Area vs. DuBois, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Elimination Bracket

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Elimination Bracket

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Elimination Bracket

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Elimination Bracket

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4 p.m.

Friday

(If Game 12 winner loses game 14)

Game 15: Game 14 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 1 p.m.

Little League 9-11 Baseball State Tournament

(at Pittston Twp. Little League)

Saturday

Game 1: State College vs. Whitemarsh, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Ashley vs. Section 7 champ, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: Hermitage vs. Council Rock Holland, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Back Mountain National vs. DuBois, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Elimination Bracket

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Elimination Bracket

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Elimination Bracket

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Elimination Bracket

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4 p.m.

Friday

(If Game 12 winner loses game 14)

Game 15: Game 14 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 1 p.m.