Abington’s Luke Dougherty gets under a fly ball hit by Back Mountain National’s Chris Flanagan in the first inning of Friday’s Section 5 Little League Major Baseball tournament at Back Mountain Little League.

Back Mountain National first baseman Pat Flanagan takes the throw during the first inning to put out Abington’s Henri Giroux.

Back Mountain National starter Jimmy Youngblood delivers a pitch against Abington in a Section 5 Little League Major Baseball game Friday. BMN won 11-1. The other opening-round game between Greater Pittston Area and Lakeland was rained out.

DALLAS — Back Mountain National’s victory Friday in the Section 5 Little League Major Baseball tournament was quite efficient in a few ways.

The District 31 champion’s offense hit at key moments and took advantage of opportunities. The pitching and defense were solid.

But most importantly about BMN’s 11-1 win over District 17 champion Abington was it was completed quickly enough to avoid a torrential thunderstorm that washed away the second game at the Back Mountain Little League field.

That postponement means BMN will be idle Saturday instead of playing in the winners bracket final.

Instead, District 16 champion Greater Pittston Area and District 32 champion Lakeland will play in the other opening-round game Saturday. It will start after a noon Section 5 9-11 baseball game between District 16 champion Greater Pittston Area and District 32 champion Wayne Highlands. That game was scheduled at Harveys Lake Little League, but was also a victim of the weather.

Saturday’s original schedule at Back Mountain Little League will be moved to Sunday. Sunday’s original schedule moves to Monday.

BMN won in just over an hour and the original 7:30 p.m. starting time for the second game was pushed up in hopes of beating the storm. That didn’t happen as lightning forced both teams from the field well before the contest was close to starting. The heavy rain began soon afterward.

As for the only game played, BMN used a six-run second inning and a five-run fourth inning to end the contest via the 10-run rule.

“We came out and threw strikes and we hit top to bottom today,” BMN manager Bob Osipower said. “We’ll take that kind of win. Great start.”

Brady Ecenrode started the second by being hit by a pitch and moved to third on a double by Nick Bednar. BMN loaded the bases an out later when Chad Aten was plunked with a pitch. Bobby Gallagher then delivered an RBI single to center.

Abington got a second out but couldn’t escape the inning. Kevin Osipower drew a bases-loaded walk followed by a two-run double by Pat Flanagan and an error on Dylan Chapman’s grounder that plated the final two runs.

Abington got a run back in the third on consecutive singles by Nathan Krempasky, Brady Comstock and Jack Nalevanko. BMN starter Jimmy Youngblood and reliever Gallagher did a fine job quelling any major Abington threats from materializing.

Youngblood hit the 50-pitch mark, meaning he’ll need two days off until he can throw again. Gallagher will be available Sunday.

BMN put the game out of reach in the fourth. Trevor Slavinski, Chris Flanagan and Osipower drew consecutive one-out walks. Pat Flanagan and Chapman each brought home two runs with singles. The final run crossed the plate before Abington could complete a 6-3-5 double play.

Back Mountain National 11, Abington 1

BMN`AB`R`H`BI

C.Flanagan cf`2`1`0`0

Osipower c`1`2`0`1

P.Flanagan 1b`3`2`3`3

Johns rf`1`1`0`0

Chapman ph`2`0`1`2

Ecenrode lf`2`0`0`0

Bednar 2b`3`1`1`1

Youngblood p`1`0`0`0

Wielgosz ph`0`0`0`0

Aten 3b`0`1`0`0

English 3b`1`0`0`0

Gallagher ss`1`1`1`1

Slavinski ph`0`2`0`0

Totals`17`11`6`8

Abington`AB`R`H`BI

Giroux p`3`0`0`0

Pavuk 2b`3`0`1`0

Dougherty ss`2`0`1`0

Kalinoski 1b`3`0`1`0

Krempasky cf`2`0`1`0

Comstock lf`1`0`0`0

Boyd rf`1`0`1`0

Williamson rf`0`0`0`0

Nalevanko lf`1`0`1`1

Mentez 3b`1`1`1`0

English 3b`1`0`0`0

Naegele c`2`0`1`0

Totals`20`1`8`1

Back Mtn National` `060`5 — 11

Abington` `001`0 — 1

2B — P.Flanagan, Bednar.

BMA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Youngblood (W)`2.2`3`1`1`2`1

Gallagher`1.1`5`0`0`0`0

Abington`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Giroux (L)`1.2`2`3`3`0`2

Krempasky`1.1`2`3`1`1`0

Naegele`1.0`2`5`3`3`1