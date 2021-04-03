Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

DIVISION 1

Berwick

Coach: Brian Pinterich

Class: 4A

District 2 Titles: 2 (last 2008)

2019 WVC record: 5-8 Div. 2, 5th; 9-11 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Dallas, L 9-2

Home field: North Berwick Field, Heights Road, Berwick

Key players: Adam Anderson, 1B, Sr.; Blane Cleaver, OF, Sr.; Stas Hughes, OF, Sr.; Xander Shaffer, P, Sr.; Teagan Shortlidge, P, Sr.

Outlook: Berwick relied heavily on juniors and seniors in 2019, meaning this season’s squad will be short on varsity experience. Anderson and Hughes saw some playing time as sophomores, while Shaffer and Shortlidge made a few mound appearances.

Crestwood

Coach: Sean Foley

Class: 5A

District 2 Titles: none

2019 WVC record: 8-5 Div. 1, tied 2nd; 11-9 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – North Pocono, L 2-0

Home field: High school

Key players: Matt Dean, P-IF, Sr.; Adam Litchkofski, P-IF, Sr.; Nico Schwartz, OF, Sr.

Outlook: Dean and Litchkofski saw plenty of action on the mound two years ago as sophomores. The offense, though, hasn’t come around at least in the first few non-conference games. Schwartz is the most experienced hitter.

Dallas

Coach: Ken Kashatus

Class: 4A

District 2 Titles: 3 (last 2019)

2019 WVC record: 8-5 Div. 2, 1st; 17-7 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Berwick, W 9-2; Honesdale, W 4-3; Scranton Prep, W 2-1. PIAA 4A Playoffs – Hamburg, L 3-1

Home field: High school

Key players: Ryan Collins, OF-2B, Sr.; Cooper Lewis, SS, Sr.; Zachary Luksic, C, Sr.; Chris Kilduff, P-OF, Jr.; Gary Weaver, P-3B, So.; Zach Paczewski, IF-P, Fr.

Outlook: Aside from middle infield and catcher, where Wilkes recruit Zachary Luksic resides, there have been many battles for starting positions. Kilduff will move from the closer role as a freshman to the ace of the staff. A couple varsity newcomers will also contribute.

Hazleton Area

Coach: Russ Canzler

Class: 6A

District 2 Titles: 4 (last 2019)

2019 WVC record: 11-2 Div. 1, 1st; 18-4 overall

2019 Postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – West Scranton, W 5-3; Williamsport, W 6-5. PIAA 6A Playoffs – Downingtown East, L 11-5

Home field: Antinozzi Field, East 22nd Street, Hazleton

Key players: Mike Kilker, P-IF, Sr.; Matt Shamany, P, Sr.; Ryan Verbonitz, C-1B, Sr.; Bryce Molinaro, SS, Jr.

Outlook: The Cougars won their first divisional title since 2014 two years ago. They’ve always been in the thick of the divisional hunt and this year should be no different. Hazleton Area has a couple experienced hitters and pitchers to build around.

Pittston Area

Coach: Paul Zaffuto

Class: 5A

District 2 Titles: 4 (last 2019)

2019 WVC record: 8-5 Div. 1, tied 2nd; 18-6 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Wallenpaupack, W 3-1; North Pocono, W 5-4. PIAA 5A Playoffs – Marple Newtown, W 2-1; Red Land, L 12-1

Home field: Pittston Area Primary Center, Rock Street, Hughestown

Key players: Matt Johnson, OF, Sr.; Devin Markert, IF-P, Sr.; PJ Pisano, OF, Sr.

Outlook: The Patriots probably had a good chance to repeat as district champions in 2020 until the pandemic nixed spring sports. They return some hitters like Delaware State recruit Markert, Johnson and Pisano. The pitching is thin on varsity experience.

Tunkhannock

Coach: Gary Custer

Class: 4A

District 2 Titles: 6 (last 2011)

2019 WVC record: 6-7 Div. 2, tied 2nd; 9-10 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Honesdale, L 3-1

Home field: High school

Key players: Cody Gavek, DH, Sr.; Mike Kuzma, OF, Sr.; Shane Wood, P-OF, Sr.; Tommy Sheridan, C, Jr.

Outlook: Tunkhannock went on a bit of a tear late in the 2019 season, but the offense was inconsistent throughout. The Tigers return some of the lineup, while Wood pitched in several games as a sophomore.

Wilkes-Barre Area

Coach: Matt Skrepenak

Class: 6A

District 2 Titles: new team

2019 WVC record: new team

2019 Postseason: new team

Home field: Hilldale Park, Main Street, Plains Township

Key players: Pedro Betancourt, SS, Sr., Josh Bottger, IF-P; Darren Clarke P-2B, Sr.; Stephen Simko, OF, Jr.; Ryan Novakowski, 1B-P, So.; Jason Prudente, 2B-P, So.

Outlook: The Wolfpack had their inaugural season wiped out because of the pandemic, so they’ll be taking the field for the first time. None of the city schools had much success in 2019. Clarke is committed to Division II Goldey Beacom College.

Wyoming Valley West

Coach: John Milius

Class: 5A

District 2 Titles: 9 (last 2016)

2019 WVC record: 7-6 Div. 1, 4th; 10-8 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Wallenpaupack, L 8-6

Home field: Spartan Stadium, North Gates Avenue, Kingston

Key players: Rich Kolesar, P-OF, Sr.; Anthony Severns, P, Sr.; Ryan Stevens, P-OF, Sr.; Garrett Vought, OF, Sr.; Hunter Sgarlet, 3B, Jr.

Outlook: The Spartans should be in good shape this season. Kolesar and Stevens are experienced arms and Severns has had a couple solid outings this season. Vought and Sgarlet bring seasoned bats to the lineup.

DIVISION 2

Hanover Area

Coach: Todd Kolbicka

Class: 4A

District 2 Titles: 3 (last 1994)

2019 WVC record: 8-6 Div. 3, 4th; 11-10 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-43A Playoffs – Mid Valley, L 7-1

Home field: High School

Key players: Connor Hummer, P-1B, Sr.; Nate Jaslar, P-2B, Sr.; Todd Kolbicka, SS-P, Jr.; Justin Richards, C-IF, Jr.

Outlook: Kolbicka and Richards started as freshman and along with Hummer and Jaslar will form what looks like a promising offensive attack. All but Richards will be relied upon on the mound. Like other teams, the key is finding other missing pieces.

Holy Redeemer

Coach: Chris Ritsick

Class: 3A

District 2 Titles: 2 (last 2017)

2019 WVC record: 9-5 Div. 3, 3rd; 10-11 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Wyoming Seminary, L 4-0

Home field: Hollenback Park

Key players: Tyler Hoedl, P-IF, Sr.; Cameron Krugel, OF-C-P, Sr.; Matt Martin, IF-P, Sr.; Nate Dudeck, 1B-P, Jr.; Ethan Elmes, OF, Jr.; Jake Griffin, OF-P, So.

Outlook: The Royals should be solid on the mound with Wilkes recruit Hoedl and Tennessee recruit Griffin anchoring a strong staff. If the offense comes around, Redeemer could find success.

Lake-Lehman

Coach: Mike Sholtis

Class: 3A

District 2 Titles: 5 (last 2019)

2019 WVC record: 12-2 Div. 3, 2nd; 21-4 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Riverside, W 7-2; Dunmore, W 5-3; Wyoming Seminary, W 5-3. PIAA 3A Playoffs – Central Columbia, W 6-5; Science & Leadership, W 11-0; Notre Dame Green Pond, L 8-1

Home field: High school

Key players: Connor Morgan, OF, Sr.; Max Paczewski, 3B, Sr.; Luke Spencer, SS, Sr.; Ty Federici, P-1B, Jr.; Nick Finarelli, P-OF, Jr.

Outlook: The Black Knights have a pair of Division 1 arms at their disposal in Federici (LSU) and Finarelli (Virginia Tech). Both averaged over a strikeout an inning as varsity freshmen. Both are also excellent hitters and along with Morgan, Paczewski and Spencer give Lehman plenty of pop.

MMI Prep

Coach: Ryan Jastremsky

Class: A

District 2 Titles: 2 (last 2018)

2019 WVC record: 4-10 Div. 3, tied 6th; 9-13 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-A – Forest City, W 12-0; Old Forge, L 2-1

Home field: MMI Athletic Complex, Cedar Street, Freeland

Key players: Marcus Danchision, P-IF, Sr.; Kevin McNulty, 1B-C-P, Sr.; Colin Williams, IF-P-OF, Sr.; David Castro, IF-P, Jr.

Outlook: MMI returns a strong group headed by ace Danchision, a Lehigh commit who along with RIT commit McNulty, Williams and Castro formed a solid attack at the plate. The roster is big for a tiny school with 23 players. A key on defense will be filling in the outfield positions effectively.

Nanticoke Area

Coach: Joe Yudichak

Class: 3A

District 2 Titles: 4 (last 2004)

2019 WVC record: 6-7 Div. 2, tied 2nd; 10-11 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View, L 4-1

Home field: High school

Key returning players: Derek Cease, SS-P, Sr.; Jake Krupinski, 3B-OF, Sr.; Luke Myers, 2B-P, Sr.; Devyn Sura, P-OF, Sr.; Nick Matson, P-OF, Jr.; Luke Spencer, P-3B, So.

Outlook: The Trojans could be one of the stronger teams in the WVC with three Division I recruit – Cease (Penn State), Myers (Maryland Eastern Shore) and Matson (West Virginia). They’ve proven it so far in their non-conference games, with Matson supplying plenty of power at the plate.

Wyoming Area

Coach: Rob Lemoncelli

Class: 4A

District 2 Titles: none

2019 WVC record: 6-7 Div. 2, tied 2nd; 11-9 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Scranton Prep, L 3-1

Home field: Atlas Field, Erie Street, West Pittston

Key players: Matt Sorick, P-IF, Sr.; Sam Supey, OF-P, Sr.; Jason Wiedl, IF, Sr.; JJ Hood, P-IF, Jr.; Jake Kelleher, C, Jr.

Outlook: Wyoming Area had a strong senior class that never took the field because of the pandemic. Only two players return with significant experience. UConn commit Hood made the most mound appearances in 2019, while East Tennessee State recruit Kelleher had a good season at the plate.

Wyoming Seminary

Coach: Joe Phillips

Class: 3A

District 2 Titles: none

2019 WVC record: 11-3 Div. 3, 2nd; 16-7 overall

2019 Postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Holy Redeemer, W 4-0; Mid Valley, W 5-2; Lake-Lehman, L 5-3. PIAA 3A Playoffs – Montoursville, W 3-1; Notre Dame Green Pond, L 8-0

Home field: Nesbitt Stadium, Schuyler Avenue, Kingston

Key players: Jakson Amend, IF-OF, Sr.; Gavin Flanley, IF-OF, Sr.; Aiden Murphy, IF-OF, Sr.; Will Youngman, IF-OF, Sr.

Outlook: The Blue Knights were likely to have a strong 2020 season until the pandemic canceled spring sports. They return with an inexperienced roster which will lean on four seniors. Looking to improve as the season goes on.