The Hazleton Area and Dallas boys captured team titles Sunday when the District 2 Swimming Championships concluded at Delaware Valley High School in Milford.

Hazleton Area completed a dominant effort in which it won 10 of the 11 swimming events on the weekend in Class 3A to run away with the team title over the host Warriors, 402-299.

Dallas went into the final event with a chance to sweep both the boys and girls titles in Class 2A before falling short on the girls side.

The Mountaineers outscored Wyoming Seminary, 234½-218, in the boys meet and were second to Scranton Prep in girls, 279-274.

The Class 3A girls title was won by Delaware Valley with 368 points. Tunkhannock was a distant second with 249.

Ryan Kovalick led the way for Hazleton Area Sunday while Anthony Goulstone and Thomas Pollock were completing stellar weekend performances.

Kovalick held off a strong closing surge from teammate Antonio Daiute to win the 500-yard freestyle by .42 seconds in 4:54.65, then anchored the closing 400 relay. He finished the weekend with three gold medals, two of them in relays.

Goulstone and Pollock won three golds, including both relays, Saturday and finished the meet with the maximum four by adding individual victories Sunday.

Goulstone won the 100 backstroke by more than three seconds in 55.02, adding that to Saturday’s 200 individual medley victory. Again, the Cougars went 1-2 with Liam Leonard taking second.

Pollock won the 100 freestyle by nearly five seconds with a time of 49.86. He had sprinted to the 50 freestyle title Saturday.

Daiute and Leonard added to the individual silvers by joining Kovalick and Cole Johnson on the winning relay.

Dennis Dukinas, who was part of a Dallas win in the 200 medley relay to open action Saturday, won the 100 breaststroke Sunday in 1:00.32.

MMI Prep freshman Woobie Kupsky won the 500 freestyle by more than 12 seconds and Wyoming Seminary won the 400 freestyle relay.

Richie de Luna, Thomas Rydzewski, Zhantore Akylbekov and Nansen Wang formed the winning relay team for the Blue Knights.

Dallas held a 30-point lead after Saturday’s action and was within one point of Scranton Prep before the closing 400 freestyle relay in which the Classics padded their lead by four more points when they finished second and Dallas took fourth, behind Valley View.

Wyoming Seminary, which wound up third in the team standings for the meet, won the event with the team of Skylar Roerig, Alyssa Kelly, Aviah Dahlgren and Ryleigh Collins.

Roerig, Collins and Holy Redeemer’s Julia Bucknavage all completed successful meets.

A pool record time of 57.11 seconds in the 100 backstroke gave Roerig her fourth medal of the weekend. She broke the 15-year-old pool record held by Wyoming Valley West’s Kaitlin O’Hara.

Collins also wound up with four gold medals when she sped through the last lap to add nearly three seconds to what became a winning margin of 10.64 seconds in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:04.39.

Bucknavage won individual gold for the second straight day, edging Scranton Prep’s Nicole Iriza by three-hundredths of a second in the 100 freestyle.

Tunkhannock won two events in Class 3A girls.

Camryn Rogers picked up her second victory of the weekend with a finish of 56.26 seconds in the 100 freestyle. Freshman Samantha Roerig won the 100 breaststroke.