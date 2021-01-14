🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s Ethan Adams gets ready to go down court after pulling in a rebound under the Pittston Area basket in the second quarter Wednesday.

Lake-Lehman’s Josh Kane (20) slides across the floor in front of Pittston Area’s Anthony Cencetti as they battle for a loose ball.

YATESVILLE — No doubt the first quarter was bad for Pittston Area on Wednesday night. But all things considered, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

That how Pittston Area sharp shooter JJ Walsh viewed the first eight minutes. Sure, he and his teammates didn’t score, but they only surrendered four points. And with plenty of game to play, this wasn’t a hole to dig out of but a divot.

“Usually when you score zero, you’re like, the game might be over,” Walsh said. “But the fact as a team we held them to four, we were still in it.”

Then Pittston Area took Lake-Lehman out of the game in the third quarter thanks to Walsh, who drilled three 3-pointers as the Patriots opened their boys basketball season with a 51-26 victory.

Walsh scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the third quarter as Pittston Area reversed a 15-14 halftime deficit into a 36-21 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Patriots shot 3-of-22 in the first half and 8-of-11 in the third quarter. They took the lead for good, 16-15, when Matt Johnson scored to open the second half.

Walsh is the only returning starter from a team which advanced to the second round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs last season. Johnson was a key reserve. Aside from those two, there was very little varsity experience returning, so off-season workouts and summer league games were going to be critical.

Only thing was the COVID-19 pandemic nixed those plans.

“We started and in the preseason we got shut down for 10 days,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “Then the school decided to shut down for a few days because in the community we had some numbers up. And then, of course, when the whole state went down, we went down.

“And when you have a lot of guys who haven’t played a lot competitively against other teams that matters. The layoffs, obviously, help the teams that have been together for a while.”

Lehman has been together for a while and was hoping the cohesiveness would pay off this season. The Black Knights started the season impressively, losing 51-49 to a Wilkes-Barre Area team expected to be a contender in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and following with a rout of Berwick.

But a third game in five days seemed to affect the Black Knights in the second half. They managed just three field goals and were outscored 22-6 in the third quarter.

“I don’t want to say that we’re burned out,” Lehman coach Dwayne Kalinay said, “but if you look at the first half versus the second, boy we just looked a tick slower on defense. And as you saw in the second half, all you need to give guys like Walsh is another second.”

Walsh sandwiched 3-pointers around one by Dom Jannuzzi as the Patriots opened a 28-18 lead at 3:30 of the third quarter. Johnson finished off the quarter by converting a steal into a layup and making a precision pass to Walsh inside for another bucket.

Johnson finished with 11 for Pittston Area. Max Paczewski and Josh Kane added eight each for Lehman.

Pittston Area 51, Lake-Lehman 26

LAKE-LEHMAN (26) — Max Paczewski 4 0-0 8, Ethan Adams 1 0-0 2, Josh Kane 4 0-0 8, Cole Morio 0 3-8 3, Hayden Klopp 1 1-2 4, Jared Barber 0 0-0 0, Matt Whitesell 0 1-2 1, Corey Bean 0 0-0 0, Joe Pelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-12 26.

PITTSTON AREA (51) — Matt Johnson 3 4-4 11, Dom Jannuzzi 1 2-2 5, JJ Walsh 6 0-3 15, Jack Locker 0 2-2 2, David Behm 1 2-2 4, Omar Aziz 2 0-0 4, Anthony Cencetti 2 0-0 6, Ethan Ghannam 1 0-0 2, Brayden Powers 0 0-0 0, Jack Long 1 0-0 2, Ethan Maslowski 0 0-0 0, Nick Cerasaro 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-13 51.

Lake-Lehman`4`11`6`5 — 26

Pittston Area`0`14`22`15 — 51

Three-point goals: LL 1 (Klopp). PA 7 (Johnson, Jannuzzi, Walsh 3, Cencetti 2).