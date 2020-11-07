🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s Haley Kline (33) heads the ball over Holy Redeemer’s Aimee Makowski on a corner kick in the second half Saturday afternoon.

Holy Redeemer’s Avery Chepolis (33) and Lake-Lehman’s Lilian Raczkowski go after the ball in the first half Saturday afternoon.

FORTY FORT — The fate of the entire soccer season came down to the final six seconds Saturday afternoon.

And, no doubt, they were the scariest six seconds Lake-Lehman’s girls soccer team had so far.

Keeper Emma Stroud saved a breakaway as time expired as Lehman hung on to defeat Holy Redeemer 1-0 for the District 2 Class 2A championship and a spot in the state playoffs.

Lehman (13-3-1) will play the District 4 champion Bloomsburg (19-1) on Tuesday at a time and site to be announced. Bloomsburg defeated Montoursville 6-0 Saturday night.

Redeemer finished 12-2 and saw its season end once again at the hands of Lehman in the championship game.

Lehman’s Ava Hudak scored the game’s only goal 13:44 into the first half. The Black Knights then controlled the rest of the half and most of the second half, keeping Redeemer’s opportunities to a minimum.

Redeemer had just one shot in the first half and two in the second, but that last shot nearly forced overtime. Bella Granteed was sprung on a breakaway just before the 18-yard line. As she dribbled about five yards into the box, Stroud came out and slid to knock away the ball.

That wasn’t the end, though. The ball took a big bounce as Granteed gave chase and landed just wide of the right post.

“When there’s a breakaway like that with six seconds left you just have to come out of your box and take it because you don’t want to be stuck on the line,” Stroud said. “You take risks. If you don’t take risks, there’s no reward.”

The reward was Lehman’s fourth district soccer title in the last five years. The Black Knights also played for the 2018 championship, losing 1-0 to Wyoming Area.

“I have complete faith in Emma,” Lehman coach Kelly Adamshick said. “Emma is one is of the strongest goalies we’ve every had on our team. We’re on grass field, the ball bounces awful. You never know what’s going to happen so you just have to have faith in her. We held on, so thank goodness.”

The save was the only one Stroud made all game thanks to a defense which stymied Redeemer throughout. Defenders Madison Brdaric, Chase Purdy, Kalee Raczkowski and Abbey Stokes continually broke up attacks by the Royals before they became dangerous. Raczkowski was particularly impressive, often distributing the ball to the midfielders to produce offense.

As for offense, Hudak scored the Lehman goal from the top right of the penalty area, placing her shot inside the far post. Brdaric assisted with a short pass from just outside the box.

“We work together very well,” Hudak said. “We put together good passes. I think we played really well.”

District 2 Class 2A Championship

Lake-Lehman 1, Holy Redeemer 0

Lake-Lehman`1`0 — 1

Holy Redeemer`0`0 — 0

First Half: 1. LL, Ava Hudak (Madison Brdaric), 27th minute.

Shots: LL 17, HR 3. Saves: LL 3 (Emma Stroud), HR 12 (Marie Lombardi). Corners: LL 7, HR 3.