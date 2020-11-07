🔊 Listen to this

CHAPMAN LAKE — On a night dominated by hard-hitting defense and booming punts, Lakeland’s offense put two scores together in less than two minutes.

The Chiefs used touchdowns to close the first half and open the second half to defeat visiting Lake-Lehman 14-11 for the District 2 Class 3A football championship Friday night.

“We weren’t satisfied with the first half,” said Giovanni Spataro, who ran for 105 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown on the third play of the second half. “We only put up seven points and we knew we were more capable than that.”

Lakeland won with efficiency.

The Chiefs crossed midfield just three times – on the two scoring drives and while running out all but the final 20 seconds after recovering an onside kick at their 49 with 2:39 remaining.

Lake-Lehman made six trips into Lakeland territory and three into the red zone but had only a field goal to show for it until the last of those threats.

Ethan Adams found Danny Kutz with a 12-yard touchdown pass, then Luke Spencer on the two-pointer to bring the Black Knights within three.

After getting the ball back late, Lake-Lehman picked up one first down, spiked the ball, then turned the ball over on a desperate lateral attempt after completing a pass on the game’s final play.

Lake-Lehman, the Wyoming Valley Conference Small School champion, ran 25 more plays than Lakeland but had the game’s only three turnovers. The Black Knights completed just less than half of their 47 pass attempts.

Lakeland’s defense blanketed Lake-Lehman receivers, particularly on patterns down the field, often limiting the Black Knights to swing passes and screens.

“They ran a lot of zone coverage and they kept us in front of them,” Lake-Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said.

The kicking game made sure that both teams had to put together long drives in order to score.

There were 10 punts of at least 36 yards, including a 63-yarder by Lake-Lehman’s Luke Spencer and 62- and 53-yarders by Lakeland’s C.J. Dippre. Lake-Lehman’s Max Paczewski booted a 37-yard field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter and sent two kickoffs to the 1.

As a result, four Lake-Lehman drives started at the 15 or worse and three by Lakeland began at no better than the 17.

Lake-Lehman started at its 5 on the 12-play drive that produced Paczewski’s field goal to open the scoring.

After Lakeland seemed close to jumping offsides, Giovanni Spataro and Jaron Bullick stopped Adams a yard short on fourth-and-2 from the Chiefs 23 with 3:35 left in the half.

Lakeland, which had just 41 yards to that point, then moved 78 yards for its first touchdown.

Rather than go for the tie, Lakeland used its last timeout and went for fourth-and-3 from the Lake-Lehman 12. Dominico Spataro — the younger brother of Giovanni, Lakeland’s four-year starter and all-time leading rusher — rolled right and found Mike Pidgeon in the end zone with 19.8 seconds left in the half.

The Chiefs then struck quickly to open the second half.

A crushing kick-out block by Cross Douglas and down-field blocking by University of Maryland recruit Dippre cleared the way for Dominico Spataro’s 60-yard run on the first play.

Trailing by 11, Lake-Lehman stalled after reaching the Lakeland 39 in the third quarter and turned the ball over after getting to the 18 in the first minute of the fourth.

Jon Seamans intercepted for Lakeland at the 1 to stop that threat.

Running out of time, Lake-Lehman gambled on fourth-and-10 with 4:18 left and converted on a 24-yard, hook-and-lateral from Adams to Jacob Monko to Ryan Eiden.

That sparked a 15-play, 87-yard scoring drive to make it close late.

Lake-Lehman, which joined Lackawanna Football Conference member Riverside as the only District 2 teams to play games in all eight weeks of the pandemic-shortened season, was 7-0 before dropping its final two games by a total of six points.

“Our school overall has done an excellent job to keep our kids in the school and keep them on the fields,” Gilsky said. “Not just that, but educationally. I think we’re the only public school going full-time right now.

“It’s just a credit to them because of how much work everybody had to do and that’s what got us here. Our kids followed through and did what they had to do and followed procedures. It was just an ultra-appreciation for what’s going on in the outside world that we were able to do this.”

LFC Division 3 champion Lakeland improved to 5-0 to advance to the state tournament where it will face fellow unbeaten Wyomissing, which defeated Middletown, 38-9, in Friday night’s District 3 final.

District 2 Class 3A championship

Lakeland 14, Lake-Lehman 11

Lake-Lehman`3`0`0`8 — 11

Lakeland`0`7`7`0 — 14

First quarter

LL – Max Paczewski 37 FG, 2:56

Second quarter

LAKE – Mike Pidgeon 12 pass from Dominico Spataro (Tim McGrane kick), 0:19.8

Third quarter

LAKE – Giovanni Spataro 19 run (McGrane kick), 10:24

Fourth quarter

LL – Danny Kutz 12 pass from Ethan Adams (Luke Spencer pass from Adams), 2:19

Team statistics`LL`LAKE

First downs`19`12

Rushes-yards`21-89`34-206

Passing yards`198`30

Total yards`287`236

Passing`23-47-1`4-9-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-7`2-14

Punts-avg.`5-41.0`8-41.1

Fumbles-lost`2-2`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-45`13-77

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LL, Adams 13-65, Ryan Eiden 8-24. LAKE, GSpataro 17-105, DSpataro 11-70, Shane Barrett 2-15, C.J. Dippre 3-14, Jaron Bullick 1-2.

PASSING — LL, Adams 23-45-1-198, Jacob Monko 0-1-0-0, Team 0-1-0-0. LAKE, DSpataro 4-9-0-30.

RECEIVING – LL, Eiden 8-71, Jake Trumbower 4-28, Marshall Woodrosky 3-31, Kutz 2-34, Monko 2-16, Spencer 2-11, Colby Kennedy 2-7.

INTERCEPTIONS — LL, None. LAKE, Jon Seamans 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.