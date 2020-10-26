🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman needed five minutes to regained the momentum sapped by an uneven second-quarter performance Monday night.

The Black Knights popped in three quick touchdowns to start the third quarter, ending any Tunkhannock upset hopes and rolling to a 42-13 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 victory in a foggy Edward Edwards Stadium.

Running back Ryan Eiden rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns for Lehman (5-0 Div. 2, 7-0), which will play Saturday afternoon at Crestwood (4-0 Div. 2, 6-0) in a game that will decide the divisional title.

Tunkhannock (Div. 2 1-3, 2-4) saw its chances for a District 2 Class 4A playoff spot end. The Tigers, though, have plenty of football left provided there are no COVID-19 issues along the way. They host Hanover Area on Friday, are at Wilkes-Barre Area on Nov. 5 (a Thursday) and host Honesdale on Nov. 13. The final two games were tacked onto the schedule.

Tunkhannock started with a bang as Riley Jones returned the opening kickoff 61 yards. The Tigers moved to the Lehman 21-yard line, but had a fourth-down pass that would have certainly resulted in a touchdown dropped.

Lehman wasted no time capitalizing. Eiden broke off a 68-yard run and then an 11-yard TD run. The Black Knights then struck on their next play on a 59-yard TD pass from Ethan Adams to Jake Trumbower.

A 1-yard TD run by Eiden made it 21-0 at 2:32 of the first quarter, but then Lehman went flat.

The Black Knights were penalized six times in the second quarter. They punted on three of their next four possessions, with the other ending on an interception by Tunkhannock’s Jack Chilson.

On one play, Adams tried to avoid a safety by throwing to Eiden, who was on the ground. The ball ricocheted off Eiden and to guard Chase Cole, who ran for 10 yards.

Yep, things weren’t going as Lehman planned in the second quarter.

“Overall, we started the game out with three quick scores like that,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “The kids were kind of shocked we were punting the ball and everything else like that. We’re telling them “Guys, this is part of the game.’ We’re not used to that per se.”

Despite Lehman’s second-quarter slump, Tunkhannock was able to capitalize only once. Chilson’s quarterback sneak from a yard out cut the deficit to 21-7 at 7:47 of the second quarter. The Tigers had their ensuing drive stall at the Lehman 12-yard line.

The Black Knights emerged from the fog — both literally and figuratively — to start the third quarter. Eiden scored on a 65-yard run on their second play from scrimmage. Luke Spencer picked off a pass on Tunkhannock’s first play of the second half, and Adams ran in from 4 yards out four plays later.

Lehman then started the 35-point mercy rule on a 10-yard run by Trumbower at 7:45 of the third quarter.

Lake-Lehman 42, Tunkhannock 13

Tunkhannock`0`7`0`6 — 13

Lake-Lehman`21`0`21`0 — 42

First quarter

LL – Ryan Eiden 11 run (Max Paczewski kick), 8:50

LL — Jake Trumbower 59 pass from Ethan Adams (kick failed), 7:16

LL — Eiden 1 run (Eiden run), 2:32

Second quarter

TUN — Jack Chilson 1 run (Gavin Montross kick), 7:47

Third quarter

LL — Eiden 65 run (Paczewski kick), 11:45

LL — Adams 4 run (Paczewski kick), 9:18

LL — Trumbower 10 run (Paczewski kick), 7:45

Fourth quarter

TUN — Bryce Hinerman 4 pass from Jhamal Zacharias (pass failed), 5:41

Team statistics`TUN`LL

First downs`10`12

Rushes-yards`27-102`26-227

Passing yards`88`163

Total yards`190`390

Passing`13-36-1`11-20-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-5`0-0

Punts-avg.`7-36`4-43.3

Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-0

Penalties-yards`5-19`8-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Tunkhannock, J.Chilson 6-14, Ty Konen 5-17, Mike Sickler 2-6, Riley Jones 1-(minus-4), Bobby Schultz 6-40, Mason Roccograndi 3-23, Zacharias 4-6. Lehman, Eiden 13-192, Adams 2-14, Trumbower 2-11, Jeremy Scouton 4-2, Landon Shuckers 1-0, Colby Roberts 2-4, Jake Gizinski 2-5.

PASSING — Tunkhannock, J.Chilson 10-28-1-72, Zacharias 3-8-0-16. Lehman, Adams 10-17-1-164, Shuckers 1-2-1-(minus-1), team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Tunkhannock, Ben Chilson 4-31, Nathan Lord 2-17, Zacharias 2-6, Sickler 2-18, Colin Madan 1-12, Bryce Hinerman 2-4. Lehman, Trumbower 2-59, Jacob Monko 2-31, Colby Kennedy 1-31, Eiden 3-29, Kutz 1-4, Chase Cole 1-10, Joe Vegas 1-(minus-1).

INTERCEPTIONS — Tunkhannock, J.Chilson 1-9, Madan 1-26. Lehman, Luke Spencer 1-26.

MISSED FGs — none.