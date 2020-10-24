🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference will have several changes to the upcoming football schedule.

Lake-Lehman will host Tunkhannock 7 p.m. Monday. Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock were scheduled to play this past Friday, but Lake-Lehman called off the game due to the possibility of two COVID-19 cases within its program. Superintendent Jim McGovern said Friday the school was informed in the early afternoon and didn’t have enough time for the individuals to be tested and contact tracing to be completed in time for Friday night’s game to proceed.

The Crestwood at Lake-Lehman game scheduled for Friday night will be moved to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Hanover Area at Tunkhannock game will remain at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Also, Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Valley West will be played 7 p.m. Saturday instead of Friday night. Neither team played this past weekend because of COVID-19 issues.

The Wyoming Area at Pittston Area game scheduled for Friday night was cancelled a few days ago after Pittston Area shut down its football program because of COVID-19 concerns. Pittston Area is playing other sports.