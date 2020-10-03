Lake-Lehman’s Ethan Adams looks back at Dallas defensive back Duane Craig as he coasts into the end zone for the second touchdown for the Black Knights in the first quarter Friday night.

Lake-Lehman running back Ryan Eiden runs for a first down against Dallas in the second quarter Friday night.

Dallas running back Parker Bolesta makes eye contact with Lake-Lehman defensive back Luke Spencer as he picks up a Mountaineers first down in the first quarter in Friday night.

LEHMAN TWP. — Once again this season, Lake-Lehman has blanked another opponent. This time the Black Knights rolled past rival Dallas 42-0 in an interdivisional Wyoming Valley Conference game.

“We are taking every game one at a time. It is really important to respect every team that you play,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “Dallas is a fundamentally sound team and a rivalry game as such, helps you halfway through the year, especially looking down the road.”

The Black Knights’ win made history in the Old Shoe Game, as it was the largest margin of victory ever against their Back Mountain rival. The previous was 37-0 in 1959.

This win also marked the first time in the last seven years that Lehman has defeated Dallas.

“This is a playoff game, it really is with the level of competition,” Gilsky said. “Back Mountain football is good football. To come to a game like this and see teams Lake-Lehman and Dallas? It’s a shame we couldn’t let more fans come because we all know very well it would be a crowded place.”

The Black Knights were able to dominate the line of scrimmage in this game early and senior quarterback Ethan Adams took advantage.

Adams’ night started with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Marshall Woodrosky on a screen pass. Adams followed with a 64-yard touchdown run.

“I mean it really all comes down to our offensive line, they were making great blocks all night,” Adams said. “On that first touchdown I didn’t even get touched. They did an amazing job all night.”

Ryan Eiden also enjoyed a big game behind the Black Knights offensive line, rushing for 56 yards and adding 57 yards receiving. He found the end zone for Lehman’s third score of the game to put the Black Knights up 21-0.

The most impressive play of the game, though, came on the defensive side of the ball for Lehman. Luke Spencer came across the field and jumped in front of a pass from Dallas quarterback RJ Wren. Spencer grabbed the ball with his left arm and was off to the races, returning the interception 65 yards for a touchdown that put the Black Knights up 28-0 at halftime.

Adams ran for two more touchdowns in the second half, both bursts in the red zone.

“It always feels amazing to get into that end zone,” Adams said. “But I feel like running it feels like more of an accomplishment than passing it because it’s more the receiver’s touchdown than mine.”

“(Adams) has grown as a man for the past three years and he allows himself to be coachable,” Gilsky said. “But (Adams) is also surrounded by a great group of individuals from the offensive line to the receiver corps to running backs. He has those weapons and as a quarterback he takes advantage.”

With wins over Berwick and now Dallas, Lehman has put together a pretty good resume through its first four games of the season.

“We are still looking at Wyoming Area, Crestwood and Tunkhannock,” Gilsky said. “We really have to be competitive every game because we never know when our last game is going to be.”

“We are taking it week by week. We win every game hopefully and make it to districts,” Adams said. “Hopefully we win districts and make it to states. That’s always the goal.”

Lake-Lehman 42, Dallas 0

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`14`14`14`0 — 42

First quarter

LL — Marshall Woodrosky 78 pass from Ethan Adams (Max Paczewski kick), 7:11

LL — Adams 64 run (Paczewski kick), 0:46

Second quarter

LL — Ryan Eiden 8 run (Paczewski kick), 5:00

LL — Luke Spencer 65 interception return (Paczewski kick), 3:22

Third quarter

LL — Adams 10 run (Paczewski kick), 8:50

LL — Adams 7 run (Paczewski kick), 0:28

Team statistics`DAL`LL

First downs`10`13

Rushes-yards`26-84`20-150

Passing yards`123`203

Total yards`207`353

Passing`13-21-1`11-14-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-16`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-39.3`1-5

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-50`2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DAL, Zach Paczewski 7-52, R.J. Wren 6-9, Rocco Ormando 1-9, Ben Fife 4-7, Mark Karcutskie 3-4, Tyler Dezinski 1-2, Trevor Wall 1—5. LL, Ethan Adams 9-92, Ryan Eiden 9-56, Joe Vegas 1-2, Jeremy Scouton 1-0.

PASSING — DAL, R.J. Wren 13-20-1-123, Jackson Wydra 0-1-0-0, Trevor Wall 0-0-0-0. LL, Ethan Adams 10-13-0-198, Landon Schuckers 1-1-0-5.

RECEIVING — DAL, Ben Fife 5-72, Parker Bolesta 5-39, Matt Lukasavage 2-13, Mitchell Burgess 1-4. LL, Marshall Woodrosky 1-78, Ryan Eiden 5-57, Jacob Monko 1-29, Jake Trumbower 2-22, Colby Kennedy 1-12.

INTERCEPTIONS — HOM, Luke Spencer 1-65.