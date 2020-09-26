🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area quarterback Javant McClary picks up yardage as Dallas’ Parker Bolesta (left) and Mitchell Burgess make the tackle during the second quarter Friday night.

Dallas running back Rocco Ormando (10) works his way through a hole in the Wilkes-Barre Area line in the second quarter Friday night.

Wilkes-Barre Area fullback Noah Taylor (44) picks up a first down in the first quarter Friday night as Dallas cornerback Ben Fife makes the tackle.

Dallas wide receiver Benn Fife tries to move the ball after catching a screen pass against Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday night.

Wilkes-Barre Area receiver Maleek Robinson (2) pulls in a pass as Dallas cornerbacks Matt Jesse (16) and RJ Wren (2) defend during the second quarter Friday night.

DALLAS TWP. — After losing a talented senior class which played for the Class 4A state championship, the new-look Dallas Mountaineers are trying to find their own identity.

Last week, it was offense. On Friday night, it was defense.

Dallas forced five turnovers and returned two for touchdowns as the Mountaineers defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 34-13 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

“We try not to focus on last year and everything with those seniors leaving,” said Dallas senior RJ Wren, who started last year and returned an interception for a touchdown Friday night. “Coach always says we’re a different group now and we have to make our name on this team.”

Dallas’ victory was overshadowed by an apparently serious ankle or lower leg injury to starting running back Jake DelGaudio. DelGaudio was twisted down in the backfield early in the third quarter. The injury caused the WBA player who made the tackle to tell his teammates to immediate head to the bench. DelGaudio left the field in an ambulance.

“Our hearts go out to Jake DelGaudio,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “That was a tough injury.”

“My heart goes out to the DelGaudio kid,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “I’m sick he got hurt like that. It’s part of the game, injuries, and we wish him the best.”

WBA struck first on an 89-yard punt return by Elijah Jordan at 6:39 of the first quarter. Jordan tried to get down the right sideline, got hemmed in and started running across the field. Then he reversed course and raced for the right sideline again. By that time, most of the Dallas players had bunched up and had no shot catching him.

Dallas answered with a 68-yard TD pass from Wren to Matt Lukasavage, but that was the extent of the offense in the first half. Wren later gave the Mountaineers a 14-7 halftime lead by returning an interception 48 yards to the end zone.

Dallas’ next touchdown also came from the defense. WBA sophomore quarterback Javant McClary, subbing for injured Kam Taylor who didn’t play, was blindsided and fumbled. Dallas defensive lineman Lucas Shultz scooped up the ball and ran 23 yards for a 21-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

“Defensively, I thought we played well,” Cinti said. “You don’t give up two defensive touchdowns and we’re in the game. But there were way too many mistakes. We’re not going to sit back and say it’s because of injuries and whatnot. Other guys has to step up. Everybody has injuries.”

The WBA defense gave up just one sustained drive all game. It came late and was capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Rocco Ormando, his second scoring run of the game. The Wolfpack offense, though, never found consistency. Running back Noah Taylor rushed for 120 yards on 23 carries, but penalties and turnovers hampered any progress.

“Our kids stayed with it,” Mannello said. “We made some big plays, but we have an awful lot of work to do. You always says between Week 1 and 2, but I know watching this film there’s going to be a lot to learn. We did not have sustained drives tonight until the end and they pounded the ball pretty good on us.”

Dallas 34, Wilkes-Barre Area 13

Wilkes-Barre Area`7`0`0`6 — 13

Dallas`0`14`13`7 — 34

First quarter

WBA — Elijah Jordan 89 punt return (Michael Deutsch-Jones kick), 6:39

Second quarter

DAL — Matt Lukasavage 68 pass from RJ Wren (Jace Chopyak kick), 10:58

DAL — RJ Wren 48 interception return (Chopyak kick), 9:30

Third quarter

DAL — Lucas Shultz 23 fumble return (Chopyak kick), 6:34

DAL — Rocco Ormando 9 run (kick failed), 2:19

Fourth quarter

WBA — Noah Taylor 5 run (run failed), 8:26

DAL — Ormando 4 run (Chopyak kick), 4:52

Team statistics`WBA`DAL

First downs`13`8

Rushes-yards`45-177`27-131

Passing yards`47`93

Total yards`224`224

Passing`4-9-4`4-6-1

Sacked-yards lost`2-10`1-2

Punts-avg.`4-32.8`4-33.5

Fumbles-lost`4-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`9-74`5-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WBA, N.Taylor 23-120, Javent McClary 15-26, Howie Shiner 6-31, Jordan 1-0. Dallas, Parker Bolesta 6-21, Jake DelGaudio 5-6, Wren 7-22, Ormando 9-82.

PASSING — WBA, McClary 4-9-4-47. Dallas, Wren 4-6-1-93.

RECEIVING — WBA, Sincere Williams 2-9, Maleek Robinson 1-30, Jordan 1-8. Dallas, Ben Fife 1-13, Bolesta 1-0, Lukasavage 1-68. Ormando 1-12.

INTERCEPTIONS — WBA, Abu Samake 1-0. Dallas, Wren 2-49, Duane Craig 1-9, Ormando 1-18.