TUNKHANNOCK — Stalwart senior quarterback Ryan Petrosky accounted for four of Crestwood’s five touchdowns Friday night, running for two scores and passing for two more in the Comets’ 33-21 win at Tunkhannock.

Petrosky helped Crestwood jump out to a 20-0 lead as the Comets improved to 2-0 on the season.

“Winner — that’s what separates Ryan,” Comets coach Ryan Arcangeli said. “That winning mentality and refusing to let his team down really separates himself from other quarterbacks in this league.

“He wanted to prove he can throw too, that he can throw and run too. And I think there was a little chip on his shoulder trying to match the great quarterback on Tunkhannock.”

That would be Jack Chilson, who helped lead the Tigers (0-1) on multiple major comebacks last season. He tried to pull off another one on Friday, cutting the deficit to 20-14 in the third quarter before Petrosky answered.

Petrosky stunted the Tigers’ momentum when he found senior Brendon DeMarzo in the final minute of the third quarter to restore the two-score lead.

Crestwood got on the board early in the first quarter when Petrosky scampered for a 17-yard rushing touchdown. A close game was broken open late in the half when the Comets scored twice in less than a minute.

Petrosky found senior Logan Arnold for a 13-yard touchdown pass and the Comets recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Petrosky scored a few plays later on a 3-yard run to make it 20-0 with 2:25 left before the break.

The Tigers didn’t go away, however, as Chilson connected with Jakob Baltrusaitis for a 6-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left. After halftime, Chilson threw another 6-yard score to Jhamal Zacharias to cut the lead to six.

After two more Petrosky scores, Crestwood put the game away for good with 2:21 left on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jimmy Hawley to go up 33-14.

Chilson threw his third touchdown of the game before it ended, an 18-yard strike to Michael Sickler.

Arcangeli was impressed with his team’s performance on defense, which included four interceptions.

“Any time you win on the road it’s huge,” Arcangeli said. “In order to win on the road, you have to rely on seniors to get off the bus and set the tone, and I think we did that very well both offensively and defensively. Ryan Petrosky leading the charge for us on offense, and then Brendon DeMarzo and Marcus Vieney really setting up our defense in the secondary, which was challenged today.”

Crestwood will look to remain unbeaten next Friday night when they go back on the road to take on Nanticoke Area.

The Tigers, who had their first game on the schedule called off last week for COVID-19 concerns, will make the long trip to Hazleton Area.