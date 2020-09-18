🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — One week after knocking off Berwick to open the season, Lake-Lehman hung 28 first-quarter points on Nanticoke Area before coasting to a 35-3 victory on Friday night.

“It was so important that we didn’t come out flat tonight,” Lake-Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “We set the tone and were able to control the game.”

The Black Knights didn’t give the Trojans a single second to breathe, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff — the first of five Nanticoke fumbles, three of which were recovered by Lake-Lehman.

As a result, Lehman’s first drive began in Trojans territory, a common theme throughout the game. Lehman began all but one of its first-half drives on Nanticoke’s end of the field, including one on the Trojans 15-yard-line after a blocked punt.

“Special teams was something we needed to work on a bit after the Berwick game,” Gilsky said. “I thought we played really well tonight.”

The Black Knights scored early and often, largely on the shoulders of a great senior tandem in quarterback Ethan Adams — who threw for 136 yards and two scores — and Ryan Eiden, who had three total touchdowns in the first quarter.

Eiden struck first on a 21-yard completion from Adams, before tacking on a pair of 4-yard touchdown runs.

After a Nick Zaboski touchdown run and another strike from Adams to Colby Kennedy early in the second quarter to make it 35-0, Gilsky pulled the starters and worked a number of players into the game off the bench.

“We got a lot of young guys on film tonight,” Gilsky said. “They’ll be able to learn from watching the tape, and we’ll be able to evaluate them better.”

Nanticoke then controlled the ball for much of the second half, turning a lengthy drive that spanned into the fourth quarter into a 22-yard field goal from Sophie Lukowski.

The Trojans ran for 121 yards, almost solely on that one scoring drive. Eight different Trojans carried the ball, led by Aidan Jaskulski with 49 yards on eight attempts.

“(The Trojans) are going to grow and going to get more polished,” Gilsky said.

The Black Knights improved to 2-0 ahead of next Friday’s clash with Hanover Area. Nanticoke, now 0-2, will host Crestwood.

Lake-Lehman 35, Nanticoke 3

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`3 — 3

Lake-Lehman`28`7`0`0 — 35

First quarter

LL — Ryan Eiden 21 pass from Ethan Adams (Max Paczewski kick), 11:28

LL — Eiden 4 run (Paczewski kick), 5:37

LL — Eiden 4 run (Paczewski kick), 1:44

LL — Nick Zaboski 8 run (Paczewski kick), :52

Second quarter

LL — Colby Kennedy 4 pass from Adams (Paczewski kick), 9:31

Fourth quarter

NAN — Sophie Lukowski 22 field goal, 8:55

Team statistics`Nan`LL

First downs`6`8

Rushes-yards`30-121`31-166

Passing yards`7`136

Total yards`128`302

Passing`1-3-1`7-14-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-12`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-15`2-25

Fumbles-lost`5-3`2-0

Penalties-yards`5-30`4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NAN, Devin Lohman 7-20, Mike Marcella 2-5, Sincere Shiloh 1-4, Aidan Jaskulski 8-49, Joe Fox 1-10, Nico Czeck 1-5, Ashton Brozusky 6-22, Lucas Stachowiak 4-6. LL, Eiden 6-46, Adams 1-1, Nick Zaboski 1-8, Jeremy Scouton 6-25, Landon Schuckers 5-39, Jake Gizinski 8-38, Justin Pudimott 1-(minus-1), Mason Lee 1-12.

PASSING — NAN, Marcella 1-4-1-7. LL, Adams 7-14-0-136, Schuckers 1-4-0-11.

RECEIVING — NAN, Shiloh 1-7. LL, Eiden 2-39, Marshall Woodrosky 2-37, Jacob Trumbower 2-45, Kennedy 1-4, Gavin Paraschak 1-11.

INTERCEPTIONS — NAN, none. LL, Jacob Monko 1-20.