LEHMAN TWP. — In a truncated season without scrimmages for a few teams, the Wyoming Valley Conference opening week expected to be a matter of what team had the least rust.

Then again, the team without the scrimmage in Friday night’s battle ended up the winner as an experienced Lake-Lehman squad came out aggressively in a 29-21 victory over Berwick

“For the most part, with not having any scrimmages, I think we did pretty good,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “There is still a lot to work on. Nothing against Berwick — losing their starting quarterback sets them back a couple of weeks. They have to find their identity.”

Berwick quarterback Blane Cleaver, who recently committed to Army where he’ll play on defense, was injured in last Saturday’s scrimmage with Southern Columbia.

Berwick had a Jekyll and Hyde evening. The Bulldogs were held without a first down and tallied less than 30 total yards in the first half. Trailing by as many as 22 points, the Bulldogs twice cut it to a one-possession game with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Black Knights (1-0) benefited from the senior tandem of quarterback Ethan Adams and back Ryan Eiden. Adams connected on 12 of 18 passes for 195 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Eiden racked up more than 150 yards of total offense, fielding six receptions for 106 and rushing for another 48.

Eiden, in particular, finished off the Bulldogs with a rushing touchdown onLehman’s last possession. After Berwick skimmed 14 points off Lehman’s lead to move within eight, Eiden went untouched for a 19-yard score with 2:17 remaining.

“A little of this, a little of that,” Gilsky said. “That’s what you’re going to get out of him. He’ll find his touches. We’ll find them for him.”

Berwick had one more punch remaining. Replacing West Point-bound Cleaver, the Bulldogs’ Benjamin Knorr converted a fourth-down, 30-yard pass to the speedy Shawn Sheptock to reach the red zone. With 31 seconds left, Sheptock scored on a 5-yard run that cut it to a 29-21 deficit.

A last-chance onside kick went out of bounds to seal the Black Knights’ win.

Bulldogs (0-1) did not find their legs until the second half. On the first play of the fourth, Aiden Mason plowed through a fatigued Lehman line for a 3-yard touchdown to end the shutout threat. Following a Sheptock 45-yard reception, Knorr added his own 3-yard touchdown at the 4:41 mark.

Lehman senior receiver Colby Kennedy scored the two first touchdowns of the game on his only touches. He took advantage of a Berwick all-out blitz for a wide-open 16-yard score for a 6-0 lead on the opening second-quarter play. Kennedy added another five minutes later to double the score on Adams’ eighth consecutive completion.

“Having (Adams’) experience out there is like having another coach out there,” Gilsky said. “We’re proud of him.”

The Black Knights capitalized on excellent special teams work from Max Paczewski. Paczewski’s punt pinned the Bulldogs to the 8-yard line that preceded a Jake Trumbower fumble return for a touchdown two plays later. Paczewski made a 30-yard field goal and averaged 44 yards per punt.