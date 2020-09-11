The Tunkhannock at Dallas football game scheduled for Friday night was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Dallas community.

The school district released the following statement on its website:

“Dallas School District was informed that a member of our community received a positive result for a COVID -19 test. The district immediately contacted the state Rapid Response Center (RRC), an organization established to direct schools and coordinate efforts with the Department of Health, Department of Education and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

The district has been in contact with the impacted individual, who is currently in quarantine. The individual has not been on campus since Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. The district continues to collaborate with state and local agencies to assist in contact tracing. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is in-charge with contact tracing; some individuals already known to have “close contact” are undergoing testing.

In accordance with the Dallas School District Health and Safety Plan and guidance from the Department of Education, Dallas School District will utilize services from Ameristar Facility Solutions and our internal team to provide additional cleaning and sanitation of the entire district property.

As an additional precaution, all after school activities are postponed this weekend.

The Dallas School District will continue to keep the community informed.”

The game was scheduled to be televised on WQMY.