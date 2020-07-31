Irem Country Club’s 2020 Potentate tournament tee’d off on Friday with the qualifying for the weekend flights.

The championship flight consists of the top 16 duos, led by Chris Jones/Tony Bevevino. The pair shot an impressive 63 to pace the group.

The first round of the tournament officially tees off at 7 a.m. Saturday with the first region kicking things off. The groups will play through the region assigned to them Saturday, meaning that there will only be four teams remaining for Championship Sunday.

The winners of Region 1 will play the Winner of Region 2. The same goes for Regions 3 and 4.

The Potentate tournament also has seven other flights outside of the championship flight.

The matchups for the Championship flight are as follows

Region 1

1. Chris Jones/Tony Bevevino — 63

16. Jeffrey Hodorowski/Jim Fronzoni — 75

8. Joe Bevivino/Joe Collini — 71

9. Jeff Carter/Kristopher Konicki — 71

Region 2

4. Austin Green/Jonathan Wilson — 66

13. Kevin Racemus/Logan Paczewski — 73

5. Donald Francis/Lou Belgio — 68

12. Ryan Holthaus/Thomas Mtovidlak — 72

Region 3

2. Chris Brojakowski/Justin Brojakowski — 65

15. Mike Lipski/Robert Lipski — 75

7. James Breck/John Mulhern — 70

10. Brandon Wills/Michael Wills —71

Region 4

3. Chad Debona/Zach Mulhern — 66

14. Bill Koons/Doug Klopp — 73

6. Gary Krawetz/Martin Behm — 68

11. Lynn Kilduff/Tom Klimek — 72

Championship Flight (Non-Qualifiers)

1. Joseph Ryan/Bob Shoemaker — 75

4. David Straley/Rob Michaels — 78

2. Zachary Yursha/Sean Apanovich —76

3. Eric Ricci/Joe Carchilla —77