🔊 Listen to this

Two local running events announced that they will be held virtually this year.

The Strive Olympic Triathlon won’t be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post on the event’s Facebook phase.

“After much thought and consideration, very regrettably, we have decided to cancel this year’s race,” the post reads. “Under the current guidelines from USAT and the Commonwealth of PA Department of Health, we know that we would not be able to give you the triathlon that you deserve and that we are used to delivering. We are in uncertain times, for sure.”

Meanwhile, the 37th annual Bernie’s Memorial 3 Mile Run/Walk will be held virtually. The event, which has become a July 4 tradition for many area runners, also made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday.

The event, which benefits the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, will include a run and a walk for runners who wish to compete for overall and age group awards and a run and walk for those who wish to simply finish the event.

There will also be a virtual kids 1/2 fun run.

The registration fee for the competitive run and walk is $20. For the non-competitive divisions, the fee is $15. The kids fun run is free. In addition to the typical awards for fastest finishers awards will also be given out this year in new categories, such as elevation gain and furthest from the YMCA.

Runners can register at runsignup.com.

Those who have already registered for the Strive event will be receiving an email about a refund, deferment or donation, according to the Facebook post.

A virtual triathlon will be held the on the weekend the Strive event was scheduled for – July 24 through July 26. More details on that event will be posted soon, the post says. However, the post does say that the virtual triathlon will be considered a “COVID-19” distance.