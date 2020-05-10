🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes named their athlete of the year and scholar athlete of the year this past week.

Cole Walters and Dani McGlynn earned the male and female-scholar athlete of the year honors. Donald Flynn and Jamey Mikovich earned the male and female athlete of the year honors.

Walters, a wrestler, impressed in both the classroom and on the mat for the Colonels through the last four years at Wilkes. As a pharmacy major, he posted a 3.99 GPA and wrestled at 160 pounds in the 2020 NCAA Southeast Regional.

McGlynn also shined as a pharmacy major, earning a 3.97 GPA while playing soccer. McGlynn started nine games her senior year for the Colonels, helping lead the team to the MAC Freedom and ECAC postseason tournaments.

This is the second straight year Flynn has earned Wilkes’ athlete of the year honor.

He had one of the most impressive seasons in the entire country for the Colonels men’s ice hockey team. Flynn was nominated for the Sid Watson player of the year award by the American Hockey Coaches Association and led the entire country in goals per game (1.00) and power play goals (14). He earned the Co-UCHC player of the year award in addition to first team UCHC, first team AHCA All-American and second team all USCHO.com honors.

Mikovich, a volleyball player, shattered the Colonels previous kills record in her senior season, finishing with 1,468. She was the most dominant force on her team in 2019 finishing with 422 kills, almost twice as many kills as the next person. In each of her four seasons, she earned All MAC Freedom honors.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_wilkes.jpg.optimal.jpg