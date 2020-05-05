WILKES-BARRE – Area runners will have to wait a little longer to compete in the Greater Wilkes-Barre Half Marathon.

Race organizers announced on the event’s Facebook page Tuesday that this year’s race has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post reads:

“Our planning team has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s race. Given the many uncertainties during this time regarding when businesses will be able to fully reopen and large groups will be able to gather, we felt it was the best decision at this time. We monitored the current situation and waited as long as we could before we decided to cancel. Please check your email that you registered with. You will have the option to receive a refund or to defer your registration to next year.

“We are forever grateful for the outpouring of community support. While we are just as disappointed that there will not be an event this year…we have the additional time to plan for an even better event next year!

“Remember, running is not canceled! Formal races are harder to come by right now…but races will no doubt be back! Keep running so that when they do, you are trained and ready!

“We look forward to continuing to support our local small businesses and highlighting the other fitness events in our area.

Thank you so much!”

The inaugural version of the race was set for July 19 and was to start on Market Street in front of City Hall and finish on Public Square. It is just one of many local runs to either be canceled or postponed this spring.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_76645558_683913752135276_7606803787532992512_n.jpg