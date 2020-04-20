Dallas senior Luke DelGaudio changed course on his future football and academic careers.

DelGaudio de-committed from Bucknell University and will instead head to the University of Pittsburgh where he will be a preferred walk-on. He made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday.

“I’ve decided to de-commit from Bucknell University,” wrote DelGaudio, who started at receiver and defensive back at Dallas. “With that being said I have received an offer (PWO) and I’m beyond blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh!!! Hail to Pitt!!”

Preferred walk-ons are guaranteed a spot on the roster, unlike true walk-ons, who have to make the team via tryout. Walk-ons don’t receive athletic scholarship money.

DelGaudio starred on both sides of the ball for Dallas, which finished as the state runner-up in Class 4A. He caught 44 passes for 710 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, he had an interception and 18 tackles.

DelGaudio also started for the Dallas basketball team, which saw its season end in the Class 5A quarterfinals when the PIAA canceled the remainder of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten Wyoming Valley Conference players have committed to Division I football programs in the fall, including three of DelGaudio’s teammates.

Dallas lineman Taylor Bolesta will play for Long Island University, while lineman Josh Balara will play for Dartmouth. Dallas fullback/linebacker Danny Meuser is headed to Bucknell.

Wyoming Area, which won the Class 3A state championship, has three players committed to Division I programs. Quarterback/safety Dominic DeLuca, who was the state’s Class 3A Player of the Year, will be a preferred walk-on at Penn State. Tight end/defensive end Derek Ambrosino will be a preferred walk-on at West Virginia. Lineman Sammy Solomon signed with UMass.

Other WVC players headed to Division I are Crestwood tight end Brandon Niemenski (UConn), Berwick defensive back Teagan Wilk (East Carolina) and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Rafael McCoy (Old Dominion, preferred walk-on).

Dallas’ Luke DelGaudio has decided to accept an preferred walk-on offer from the University of Pittsburgh. DelGaudio had previously committed to Bucknell. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_TTL113019Dallas-JerseyShoreFB_5.jpg.optimal.jpg Dallas’ Luke DelGaudio has decided to accept an preferred walk-on offer from the University of Pittsburgh. DelGaudio had previously committed to Bucknell. Times Leader file photo