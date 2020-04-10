🔊 Listen to this

Three Dallas High School seniors who played in a state football championship game were hoping to get a shot at a state basketball title.

But as days turned into weeks since their last game, the inevitable set in. The PIAA announced Thursday afternoon it was canceling the remaining state basketball championships, the Class 2A swimming and diving championships and the entire spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Honestly, I was hoping this whole time,” said Dylan Schuster, a linebacker on the Class 4A football state runner-up and a starter on the basketball team. “But from the looks of it this past week or two, I kind of figured this is what was going to happen.

“It is what it is. We’re all sad that we don’t have another shot at going back to Hershey because we did in football.”

Dallas was schedule to play Archbishop Wood in the 5A quarterfinals on March 13, but on March 12 the PIAA shut down all sports. There were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County at that time, but the number was at 1,241 at noon Thursday.

The PIAA’s decision came a few hours after Gov. Tom Wolf closed all schools for the remainder of the academic year.

Archbishop Wood is located in Bucks County, which has 871 COVID-19 cases. The school is very close to Montgomery County with 1,693 cases and its athletic teams play in the Philadelphia Catholic League. Philadelphia has the most COVID-19 cases with 5,029.

“I had a feeling. It was just getting worse and worse by the day,” said Jack Farrell, a tight end/defensive end on the football team and a starter on the basketball team. “It was inevitable. It was hard to process at first, but it’s what’s best for everybody and the safety of all the fans.”

The cancellation of the winter championships not only affected Dallas but about two dozen Wyoming Valley Conference swimmers and 112 WVC spring sports teams. The spring sports season was to start locally on March 16 with a non-conference softball game.

“I feel way worse for the spring athletes,” Farrell said. “They waited all year for their sport and it had to be cancelled. I feel bad for those players.”

The first sign of trouble for the basketball playoffs came on March 11 when Mt. Lebanon asked the PIAA to postpone its 6A second-round game with Cheltenham due to concerns of coronavirus exposure of a parent of a student at Cheltenham High School. Cheltenham is in Montgomery County.

The PIAA closed down the swimming competition after the Class 3A diving was completed on March 12.

Dallas rallied from a heartbreaking 33-32 loss to Wallenpaupack in the District 2 Class 5A championship game to rout two state opponents to improve to 21-7. The Mountaineers ended their season March 10 with a 78-51 victory in the second round against York’s William Penn.

“We were really starting to hit our stride,” said Luke DelGaudio, the other senior in the starting lineup who started at receiver and defensive back on the football team. “It’s really a bummer it’s all occurring at this time. We were hot. If we were able to end the season with one game that was the game to do it.”

Had the season resumed, Schuster estimated it would take a week or two to get back into basketball shape. DelGaudio believed it would have taken a bit longer. Dallas coach Mark Belenski couldn’t be reached for comment.

“Basketball may not look like a hard sport,” DelGaudio said, “but there is a lot of physical conditioning that’s involved.”

There will be more sports for Farrell and DelGaudio in college. Farrell will be playing basketball at East Stroudsburg University and DelGaudio will play football at Bucknell University.

But for Schuster, high school sports were going to be the end of his athletic career. He will be attending West Chester University, but not playing either basketball or football.

“Not many kids can say they ended their high school careers with a win,” Schuster said. “So there’s that aspect of it, I guess.”

Jack Farrell and other Dallas standouts were hoping to make it to Hershey in both football and basketball in the same season. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_dal_f4_faa-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Jack Farrell and other Dallas standouts were hoping to make it to Hershey in both football and basketball in the same season. Fred Adams file photo | For Times Leader

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com