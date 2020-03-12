The PIAA has postponed the state championships in swimming and boys and girls basketball for two weeks due to the coronaviris outbreak.

A statement released at around noon Thursday stated, “PIAA Board of Directors decided this morning by a unanimous vote to suspend the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships for minimally two week period.”

The PIAA added that “Modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health re-certification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures.”

The swimming championships were taking place at Bucknell University, which is among several colleges and universities in the state transitioning to online classes due to the coronavirus. The Class 3A preliminaries and finals were scheduled for Thursday, with the Class 2A competition taking place Friday and Saturday. The PIAA halted Thursday’s competition with the completion of the diving event.

Only one Wyoming Valley Conference team remained in state basketball. The Dallas boys were scheduled to play District 12 champion Archbishop Wood on Friday at Easton Middle School in a Class 5A quarterfinal game.

The boys basketball playoffs were affected before the PIAA’s announcement on Thursday. Mt. Lebanon decided not to play a Class 6A second-round game Wednesday against Cheltenham, which shut down its schools due to coronavirus exposure.

Connecticut cancelled its winter sports championships two days ago. Other high school sports governing bodies in several states have limited attendance at their events.

