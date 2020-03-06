It’s tough getting to the PIAA boys basketball playoffs. It’s even tougher staying there.

The Wyoming Valley Conference has recorded success in the first round of the states since the PIAA expanded to six classifications for the 2016-17 season. Of the 14 teams which have qualified in the first three seasons of six classes, 10 have posted first-round victories.

Those numbers, though, dropped as the state playoffs wear on. Eight of those 10 first-round survivors were eliminated in the second round. Only Hazleton Area in 2018 and Nanticoke Area in 2017 managed to get to state semifinal games. That’s where their roads to Hershey ended.

A WVC team hasn’t played for a state championship since 2005 when now-closed Bishop O’Reilly, coached by current Dallas coach Mark Belenski, won its second consecutive Class A crown.

Five WVC teams embark on the first step this weekend, with three teams playing on Friday and two more on Saturday. Here’s a look at the matchups those teams face.

Dallas (19-7) vs. Frankford (7-17)

Class 5A First Round

6 p.m. Friday, Berwick MS

There’s no doubt Dallas would have preferred leaving Mohegan Sun Arena as the District 2 champion. But if there’s any silver lining to silver medals, it’s that the Mountaineers received the most favorable matchup of the three D2-5A teams in states.

Of the 192 teams participating in boys state playoffs, only D10 Class A champion Commodore Perry (3-20) has a worse record than Frankford. The Pioneers’ record could be a touch better if not for five losses by three points or less, including two in overtime, and a 79-73 double-overtime loss to Mastery Charter North.

D12 fourth seed Frankford visited the area last season and was bounced 65-35 by Crestwood in the first round of the state playoffs. The starting lineup has been overhauled thanks to graduation. Two current starters — 5-foot-10 senior guard Jayquan Lawson and 6-5 senior forward Izayiah Adams — made cameo appearances in the blowout loss to Crestwood.

Lawson leads the squad with an 11.5 scoring average followed by 6-5 senior Jarik Baker (9.1) and Adams (8.0).

Dallas is back in states for the first time since a 61-59 double-overtime loss to Allentown Central Catholic in the first round in 2018. Of course, there’s a recent heartbreaker that has more meaning. The Mountaineers lost a fourth-quarter lead in a 33-32 loss to Wallenpaupack in the D2-5A championship game. The game ended up with Dallas tying its mark for the fewest points allowed this season only to score its fewest.

The Mountaineers have demonstrated they can put points on the board with Jack Farrell (15.2), Austin Finarelli (10.8), Nick Nocito (10.5) and Luke DelGaudio (10.4) averaging in double figures in WVC games. Dylan Schuster, the final starter, averaged 6.4 but has hit double figures on occasion.

The winner plays Tuesday against the winner of the game between D11 champion Southern Lehigh (22-4) and D3 fifth seed William Penn (20-7).

Pittston Area (17-9) vs. Penncrest (20-6)

Class 5A First Round

7:30 p.m. Friday, Souderton HS

D2 third seed Pittston Area will be in the state playoffs for the first time since 2014 after bumping off perennial D2 power Abington Heights 37-35 in the third-place game, ending the Comets’ streak of 13 consecutive state appearances. The Patriots, though, are 0-6 all-time in states dating back to their first game in 1976.

Pittston Area has four seniors in the starting lineup in Brennan Higgins (12.4 pg), Logan Booth (9.2), Mike George (6.6) and Andrew Krawczyk (5.3) along with sophomore three-point ace JJ Walsh (12.4). So this could be an opportunity to snap that state slide, although it won’t be easy.

Penncrest enters states as the District 1 third seed for a second consecutive season after winning the D1 title in 2017 and 2018. The Lions lost three games this season by three points or less and have won first-round games the past two years.

The Lions were seeded third in districts, but were knocked off by seventh-seeded Penn Wood 56-51 in the semifinals. They defeated West Chester Rustin 53-50 in the third-place game.

Penncrest’s Denzel Atkinson-Boyer, a 6-foot-7 junior, will be the tallest guy on the court. However, the rest of the starters don’t have much size. Marquis Tomlin, a 5-8 senior, is a perimeter threat while Saahir Lee, a 5-11 sophomore, is a high-energy guy.

The winner plays Tuesday against the winner of the game between D12 champion Archbishop Wood (20-5) and D1 sixth seed Strath Haven (17-9).

Nanticoke Area (8-17) vs. Montoursville (20-5)

Class 4A First Round

7:30 p.m. Friday, Williamsport HS

This game is a rematch of a first-round game last season. It’s also a case of roll reversals.

A young Montoursville team, which is coached by Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina, was run off the court by a veteran Nanticoke Area group 57-35 in the first round in 2019. Now the Warriors get a chance at payback with essentially the same lineup, which won the District 4 championship after finishing third in the district in 2019. Meanwhile, Nanticoke Area is the inexperienced team with a new coach this season in Zach Pientka.

Seniors Hunter Sheerer, Austin Loc and Brandon Good along with juniors Peyton Mussina, Josh Burger and Dillon Young form an experienced lineup that has scorers throughout. However, Montoursville hasn’t had much success at states. In its last five appearances dating back to a 84-57 loss to Hanover Area in 1988, the Warriors have been one-and-done.

Nanticoke Area is making its fourth consecutive appearance in states. The Trojans earned the District 2 third seed with a 57-53 win over rival Hanover Area. The two returning starters from last year led the way as Jake Krupinski had 17 points and Colby Butczynski added 15. The others starters — JJ Bielecki, Luke Meyers and Sincere Shiloh — had roles of varying degrees last season.

The winner plays Tuesday against the winner of the game between D12 runner-up Imhotep Charter (19-8) and D3 third seed ELCO (20-6).

Holy Redeemer (18-6) vs. SLA Beeber (18-8)

Class 3A First Round

1 p.m. Saturday, Wilkes University

Holy Redeemer won its first District 2 championship since 2017 by trampling upstart Riverside 72-44. The backcourt duo of Justice Shoats and Mason Mendygral were outstanding. Shoats scored 21 and Mendygral added 17. Jared Piontkowski, a 6-foot-8 center and only senior on the roster, destroyed the smaller Vikings on the boards.

The Royals are rolling since a loss to Wyoming Seminary to end the regular season. They averaged 74 points and allowed 44.3 per game in their three district victories. Their only two losses since the calendar flipped to 2020 have been to Seminary. An anticipated third game with Sem was ruined when Riverside upset the Blue Knights 77-69 in the district semifinals.

Now comes D12 fourth seed SLA Beeber (the SLA stands for Science Leadership Academy). The Rockets made states for the first time last season, winning their opener before falling in the second round. While their state playoff history is brief, so is the Philadelphia’s school existence. It was born in 2013 as an offshoot of another SLA school in the city.

A pair of seniors — 5-11 Nair Pettigrew and 6-2 Brandon Richardson — each average 17.7 points. SLA Beeber has also received solid contributions from juniors Rasool Dover (9.8) and Jermaine Smalls (7.0) and sophomore Hassan Enix (7.3). The Rockets, though, ride a three-game losing streak into the game.

The winner plays Wednesday against the winner of the game between D12 champion Neumann-Goretti (22-4) and D3 fourth seed Brandywine Heights (17-9).

Wilkes-Barre Area (16-10) vs. Pennridge (18-8)

Class 6A First Round

4 p.m. Saturday, Wilkes University

Both programs made history last season.

First Pennridge, which enters as the seventh seed in District 1. The Rams were the fourth seed last year, yet battled their way to the PIAA Class 6A championship game where they lost 64-62 in double overtime to District 10 basketball factory Kennedy Catholic. Yep, Kennedy Catholic is a basketball factory that despite having a male enrollment of just 69 boys plays five classes higher at 6A. For comparison’s sake, the biggest 6A school in the state is Reading with 1,813 boys.

Wilkes-Barre Area probably had at least the same number of boys try out for its inaugural season after Coughlin, GAR and Meyers played their final seasons in 2018-19. The candidates from the three schools were whittled down to a group which has been on a roll as of late. The Wolfpack have won 11 of their last 13 games, including a 62-45 victory over Scranton for the D2-6A title.

A pair of juniors — 6-foot-6 Trent Fisher and 6-1 Luke Yoder — are the only returning starters from Pennridge’s magical season. Fisher and 6-1 senior Christian Guldin were recently named to the Suburban One League’s Continental Conference first-team all-stars. Fisher will be back at Wilkes in a few years as he’s committed to playing basketball for the Colonels.

WBA’s offense comes mainly from three 6-4 juniors — Blake Masker (11.7), Cole Walker (12.3 ppg) and Brandon Hall (11.7). Guard Matt Egidio keeps opponents honest with his perimeter shooting while 5-6 Saquan Portee has a non-stop motor, especially on defense.

The winner plays Wednesday against the winner of the game between D12 runner-up Roman Catholic and D1 fifth seed Coatesville (20-6).

Dallas’ Jack Farrell goes up for a shot against Wallenpaupack’s Gabriel Springer during the District 2 5A boys basketball championship game. Dallas, the district’s second seed, plays District 12 fourth seed Frankford at 6 p.m. today at Berwick Middle School in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A state playoffs. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_TTL022920DALLASBOYS1.jpg.optimal.jpg Dallas’ Jack Farrell goes up for a shot against Wallenpaupack’s Gabriel Springer during the District 2 5A boys basketball championship game. Dallas, the district’s second seed, plays District 12 fourth seed Frankford at 6 p.m. today at Berwick Middle School in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A state playoffs. Zachary Allen file photo | For Times Leader Wilkes-Barre Area’s Brandon Hall and the rest of the Wolfpack will make their state debut against District 1 seventh seed Pennridge in a PIAA Class 6A state first-round game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Wilkes University. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_wba_s4_faa.jpg.optimal.jpg Wilkes-Barre Area’s Brandon Hall and the rest of the Wolfpack will make their state debut against District 1 seventh seed Pennridge in a PIAA Class 6A state first-round game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Wilkes University. Fred Adams file photo | For Times Leader