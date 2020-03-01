🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA has set the sites and times for the first round of the boys and girls state basketball playoffs.

The Wyoming Valley Conference will have five boys teams and four girls teams participating.

On Friday in Class 5A boys, District 2 runner-up Dallas will play D12 third seed Frankford at 6 p.m. at Berwick Middle School. D2 third seed Pittston Area will face D1 third seed Penncrest at 7:30 p.m. at Souderton High School.

Also on Friday, D2-4A third seed Nanticoke Area will play D4 champion Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. at Williamsport High School.

The other two boys teams will played Saturday at Wilkes University. D2-3A champion Holy Redeemer plays D12 fourth seed SLA Beeber at 1 p.m. D2-6A champion Wilkes-Barre Area plays D1 seventh seed Pennridge at 4 p.m.

Two girls games will be Friday. D2-6A champion Hazleton Area will face D1 ninth seed Owen J. Roberts at 7:30 p.m. at Berwick Middle School. D2-3A runner-up Holy Redeemer gets D4 champion Bloomsburg at 6:30 p.m. at Shamokin High School.

Two more girls games are Saturday. D2-4A runner-up Dallas plays D4 third seed Shamokin at 2:30 p.m. at Wilkes. D2-4A third seed Berwick plays D4 champion Danville at 4 p.m. at Shamokin High School.

