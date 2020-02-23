Sem dethrones Blair Academy for National Prep Wrestling title

February 22, 2020 Dallas Post Sports 0
By Dave Rosengrant - For Times Leader
Since winning the National Prep Championship in 2014, Wyoming Seminary’s wrestling team has put every ounce of energy into winning the title again. All five of those years, the Blue Knights fell short of achieving the ultimate goal.

On Saturday afternoon, at Lehigh University’s Stabler, Wyoming Seminary finally accomplished the feat once again.

In dominating fashion, the Blue Knights dethroned rival Blair Academy as national champion by crowning six champions, five second-place finishers and amassing 349.5 points to win the tournament over the second-place Bucs by 81 points.

The Blue Knights got yet another big tournament from Beau Bartlett in the victory. The 138-pound Penn State recruit capped off a phenomenal career with Sem by winning his fourth national title and becoming just the 12th wrestler in the 85-year history of the event to win it four times. Bartlett won five of his six bouts by fall and didn’t even get to the second period in any of them. His historic win came via decision in the final winning 11-4 over Lucas Chittum from Blair Academy. His quickest pin of the tournament came on Friday in the first round when he decked his opponent in just four seconds.

Also winning historic titles for the Blue Knights in addition to Bartlett were Brennen Cernus (113), Nic Bouzakis (126), Gabe Arnold (160), Andrew Donahue (170) and Lachlan McNeil (145)

Connor Kievman, a two-time national champion, fell just short of winning his third title falling in the finals 5-0. Danny Sheen, a sophomore 106-pounder, finished second for Sem as did Drew Munch second at 132, Cole Rees 182, Kolby Franklin (220).

The weekend started off great for the Blue Knights on Friday as the girls team won the first-ever girls championship of the national tournament crowning five champions in Ayla Bayless (121), Caitlyn Walker (113), Kennedy Blades (168), Piper Stanlford (185) and Sophia Smith (130).

