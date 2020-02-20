YATESVILLE — There really was no magic or special move that put Ally Vezendy in position to extend Wyoming Seminary’s season.

But once she got the ball in her hands for a game-sealing shot, the Sem senior knew exactly what to do with it.

Vezendy’s rebound layup off missed foul shot with 15 seconds remaining Wednesday sealed Sem’s nail-biting 45-42 victory over Lakeland at Pittston Area High School and led the Blue Knights into the District 2 Class 3A semifinals in a battle marked as much by sloppy play as star power.

“I think we knew it was going to be a good game,” said Vezendy, who scored a game-high 19 points in Wednesday’s quarterfinal victory. “We had to come out and give it our all.”

In the end, though, Vezendy stepped straight into the spotlight as fourth-seeded and 16-7 Sem jumped into a District 2 semifinal against returning state finalist Dunmore, the bracket’s top seed at 22-1.

Her basket with 38 seconds to play tied the game at 40-40, and after teammate Kate Getz broke the tie with a layup for her only basket of the game, Vezendy hit a free throw to give Sem a three-point edge.

After Lakeland pulled within a point on Colby White’s driving layup with 32 seconds on the clock, the Blue Knights went to stepped up for a foul shot.

And missed.

That’s when Vezendy swooped in, grabbed the rebound and stuffed home a layup that put Sem back in control and set the final score with 15 seconds to go.

“It kind of bumped up off the (Lakeland) girl in the back,” Vezendy said. “It came right back to me. I put it right up.”

The final seconds played out much less dramatically, as Lakeland gave away its next possession, Sem gave it right back and Lakeland, which finished 11-12, failed to get a shot off after regaining control of the ball in the Sem end as the final five seconds ticked off the clock.

The sequence seemed fitting for a game that featured dozens of turnovers by both teams — many of them unforced — but some inspired play at others.

Behind five points from Vezendy, Sem jumped out to a quick 10-3 lead, but Lakeland’s Addie Piraino hit three consecutive baskets in the first quarter and helped pull the Chiefs within two points by the end of the period.

Vezendy’s 16-foot jumper closed an 11-2 Sem run in the second quarter that pushed the Blue Knights’ lead to 11 points. But Angelica Nowak hit the first three of her four 3-point field goals in the third quarter and Piraino — who fouled out with 13 points and with over 10 1/2 minutes to play in the game — drilled another as the Chiefs closed within 33-31 with a period to play.

“We have a tough group of girls who come to fight,” Wyoming Seminary coach Abby Rodway said. “Even when we’re down and Lakeland started making a lot of threes, we fought.”

The fifth-seeded Chiefs kept fighting, too, and took their first lead at 36-35 when White charged inside for a layup 1:18 into the fourth quarter. Lakeland then held another, 40-38 after another layup from White with 2:18 on the clock.

But Vezendy came up with enough plays down the stretch to lead the Blue Knights to their second straight district quarterfinal victory, and a trip to the district semifinals against Dunmore for the second consecutive season.

“It feels really good,” Vezendy said. “We’re just happy we made it to the second round again. We’re going to play Dunmore. We just have to come out confident for that game, too.”

District 2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Seminary 45, Lakeland 42

LAKELAND (42) — Skylar Arendt 1 0-0 2, Addie Piraino 6 0-0 13, Angelica Nowak 4 0-0 12, Colby White 5 5-8 15, Gabby Case 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Lorenzetti 0 0-2 0, Jillian Contorno 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-10 42.

WYOMING SEMINARY (45) — Maddie Olshmski 0 0-2 0, Ava Bufalino 2 0-0 4, Margaret Mihalick 2 0-1 4, Ally Vezendy 6 7-13 19, Kate Getz 1 1-2 3, Alex Wesneski 5 0-4 10, Abby McDonald 2 1-2 5, Rita Duelt 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 9-24 45.

Lakeland`10`4`17`11 — 42

Wyoming Sem`12`11`10`12 — 45

Three-point goals — LAK 4 (Nowak 3, Piraino); SEM 0

