Girls basketball: Dallas reaches district semis for first time in 3 seasons

February 18, 2020 Dallas Post High School, High School Basketball, Sports 0
By John Erzar - jerzar@timesleader.com
-

LEHMAN TWP. — The third time proved to be the charm for the Dallas girls basketball team Tuesday night.

Eliminated in the quarterfinals the past two seasons, the Mountaineers held off an upset bid by Valley View for a 54-48 victory in a District 2 Class 4A game at Lake-Lehman High School.

Dallas (21-4) advances to Friday’s semifinals, playing Berwick at a site and time to be announced. Valley View ended its season at 12-11.

“Absolutely, I was thinking about it,” Dallas coach Kelly Johnson said of the past two early playoff exits. “We knew from the summertime and into the fall that this is a special group of players. They put the time in in the offseason to become better players. They’re good teammates, they have good chemistry and they want to win. And they’ll do whatever it take to win.”

On Tuesday, it took a third-quarter spurt to finally get some leverage on Valley View. Dallas led just 23-21 when Lauren Charlton hit a 3-pointer at the 7:20 mark. The Cougars couldn’t get closer than four points the rest of the way.

Charlton led Dallas with 13 points, but the Penn recruit’s 3-pointer accounted for her final points of the game.

No problem, as several other Mountaineers stepped up at critical situations.

Dallas’ Nadia Evanosky hit two key baskets in the third just when Valley View was gaining some traction. Bella Hill did the same with 3-pointers, boosting the lead to 35-26 in the third quarter with the first and adding another to start the fourth quarter.

Plus, Morgan MacNeeley and Deanna Wallace each went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Wallace finished with 12 points, with all but two coming in the second half.

“Lauren has been marked throughout the season,” Johnson said. “She’s been double-teamed, she’s been triple-teamed, defenses shadow her. … We have other players who are very capable of putting the ball in the basket. We have more offensive threats on the team than just Lauren.”

Skylar Bianchi led several Valley View rally attempts and finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Jayden Swartout led the Cougars with 18 points, but had just one field goal in the second half.

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Dallas 54, Valley View 48

VALLEY VIEW (48) — Jatden Swartout 4 10-14 18, Mia Rudalavage 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie McHale 0 0-0 0, Skylar Bianchi 5 1-2 11, Faith Kenricks 4 3-4 13, Abigail Borgacci 1 0-0 2, Alivia Romano 0 2-2 2, Alexa Evangelista 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 16-22 48.

DALLAS (54) — Morgan MacNeely 1 6-6 8, Haley Babrack 0 0-0 0, Lauren Charlton 4 2-4 13, Deanna Wallace 4 4-4 12, Claire Charlton 1 4-4 6, Bella Hill 2 0-0 6, Emily Weiland 0 1-2 1, Victoria Spaciano 0 1-2 1, Julia Kocher 1 0-0 3, Nadia Evanosky 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 18-24 54.

Valley View`10`9`17`12 — 48

Dallas`11`10`20`13 — 54

Three-point goals — VV 2 (Kendricks 2). DAL 6 (L.Charlton 3, Hill 2, Kocher).

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_bb-1.jpg

By John Erzar

jerzar@timesleader.com