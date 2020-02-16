🔊 Listen to this

District 2 has released the pairings and sites for the first round of its boys basketball playoffs.

Class 6A will once again have District 4 Williamsport included. In Class A, District 2 MMI Prep is in a subregional with five District 11 teams.

Championship weekend, which will include all but the Class A title contest, will be Feb. 27-29 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Here’s a look a the six classifications.

CLASS 6A

(one team to states)

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Scranton (9-13) vs. No. 5 Delaware Valley (8-14), 6 p.m. Dunmore HS

Saturday

Semifinals

(sites/times TBA)

No. 1 Hazleton Area (13-9) vs. Scranton/DelVal winner

No. 2 Wilkes-Barre Area (14-10) vs. No. 3 Williamsport (8-14)

Saturday, Feb. 29

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Note: If District 4 Williamsport wins the championship then the two District 2 teams which lost to Williamsport will play March 2 for the D2-6A title. The winner doesn’t qualify for the state tournament.

CLASS 5A

(three teams to states)

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

No. 1. Wallenpaupack (20-2) vs. No. 8 Honesdale (9-13), 7 p.m. Western Wayne HS

No. 2 Abington Heights (16-6) vs. No. 7 North Pocono (11-11), 7:30 p.m. Scranton HS

No. 3 Dallas (17-6) vs. No. 6 West Scranton (13-9), 7:30 p.m. Lake-Lehman HS

No. 4 Crestwood (18-7) vs. No. 5 Pittston Area (15-8), 730 p.m. Hazleton Area HS

Friday

Semifinals

(sites/times TBA)

Wallenpaupack/Honesdale winner vs. Crestwood/Pittston Area winner

Abington Heights/North Pocono winner vs. Dallas/West Scranton winner

Friday, Feb. 28

Championship

8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Note: No date has been set for third-place game.

CLASS 4A

(three teams to states)

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Scranton Prep (16-6) vs. No. 8 Berwick (3-19), 7:30 p.m. Scranton HS

No. 2 Valley View (15-7) vs. No. 7 Wyoming Area (7-15), 6 p.m. Scranton HS

No. 3 Tunkhannock (15-7) vs. No. 6 Nanticoke Area (6-16), 7:30 p.m. Wyoming Area HS

No. 4 Western Wayne (9-13) vs. No. 5 Hanover Area (10-12), 7:30 p.m. North Pocono HS

Saturday

Semifinals

(sites/times TBA)

Scranton Prep/Berwick winner vs. Western Wayne/Hanover Area winner

Valley View/Wyoming Area winner vs. Tunkhannock/Nanticoke Area winner

Saturday, Feb. 29

Championship

4 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Note: No date has been set for third-place game.

CLASS 3A

(two teams to states)

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Wyoming Seminary (21-2) vs. No. 8 Carbondale Area (4-18), 7:30 p.m. Pittston Area HS

No. 2 Lakeland (17-5) vs. No. 7 Lake-Lehman (6-16), 6 p.m. Scranton HS

No. 3 Holy Redeemer (15-6) vs. No. 6 Dunmore (9-13), 7:30 p.m. Wyoming Area HS

No. 4 Riverside (15-6) vs. No. 5 Mid Valley (13-9), 7 p.m. Lackawanna College

Friday

Semifinals

(sites/times TBA)

Seminary/Carbondale Area winner vs. Riverside/Mid Valley winner

Lakeland/Lake-Lehman winner vs. Redeemer/Dunmore winner

Thursday, Feb. 27

Championship

8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

CLASS 2A

(two teams to states)

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Holy Cross (20-2) vs. No. 8 Blue Ridge (9-13), 7:30 pm. Dunmore HS

No. 2 Lackawanna Trail (13-9) vs. No. 7 Susquehanna (8-14), 6:30 p.m. Scranton Prep HS

No. 3 Mountain View (11-10) vs. No. 6 Northwest (7-15), 7:30 p.m. Tunkhannock HS

No. 4 Elk Lake (11-11) vs. No. 5 Old Forge (9-13), 6 p.m. Tunkhannock HS

Saturday

Semifinals

(sites/times TBA)

Holy Cross/Blue Ridge winner vs. Elk Lake/Old Forge winner

Lack. Trail/Susquehanna winner vs. Mountain View/Northwest winner

Saturday, Feb. 29

Championship

2 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

CLASS A

(one team to states)

Saturday

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Notre Dame-ES (10-12) vs. No. 6 MMI Prep (4-18), 2 p.m. East Stroud. South HS

No. 4 Weatherly (10-12) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Leadership (7-15), 1 p.m. Lehighton HS

Wednesday, Feb. 26

No. 1 Nativity BVM (16-6) vs. Weatherly/Lincoln winner

No. 2 Tri-Valley (13-9) vs. Weatherly/MMI winner

Saturday, Feb. 29

Championship, site/time TBA

