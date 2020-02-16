SALEM TWP. — There was no rhyme, reason or even real plan for Chase Purdy to put up a 3-point attempt with time winding down.

Instead, the shot was created amid chaos.

It wound up producing bedlam.

With her coach frantically trying to call a timeout Saturday and more time remaining than she thought, Purdy flung up a 25-foot 3-pointer that swished through the net with nine seconds to play as Lake-Lehman stunned Hazleton Area 35-33 to win the Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball overall championship at Berwick Middle School.

“I was really feeling it at halftime,” Purdy said. “I knew we needed me to hit it. I thought there were five seconds left, instead of 15.

“But hey, it went in, that’s all that matters.”

It was the only 3-pointer Purdy attempted all game and the only trey Lehman made in seven tries.

“No, I really don’t shoot out there all the time,” said Purdy, who finished with 13 points. “I’m more of a driver.”

In the end, she drove a stake into Hazleton Area’s heart once again.

The Cougars lost in the league finals for the second straight year after holding a late lead, before watching Holy Redeemer roar back at the end for the title last season and Lehman do the same in the final minute this time.

“That’s a tough one to lose like that,” a dejected Hazleton Area coach Joe Gavio said. “This game can be cruel sometimes. We love this sport.

“But sometimes, it can be so heartbreaking.”

The Cougars believed they finally broke through against 6-footers Claire Dougherty, Hailey Kline and a much taller Lehman team.

Lehman held a 19-12 lead at halftime, but Olivia Wolk popped three 3-point field goals in the third quarter to help Hazleton Area pull even, 29-29, with a quarter to play.

Marissa Trivelpiece and Brooke Boretski scored baskets early in the fourth quarter to put the Cougars up by four, and despite surrendering Dougherty’s scooping lay-in, Hazleton Area took a two-point lead into the last minute.

“We took, like, two minutes off the clock,” Gavio said. “They’re in a one-and-one (foul situation). It’s going to be ours.”

Not quite.

With 20 seconds to play and trailing by two, Purdy rebounded a missed Hazleton Area foul shot and took a pass with her side to the basket down at the other end of the floor. Standing just beyond NBA 3-point range, she awkwardly slung up a one-handed shot — “There was a little form to it,” she argued — and then prayed.

Not that her attempt would go in.

That it would count.

“I knew if I shot it with confidence, it would have gone in, and that’s what I did,” Purdy said. “I was concerned that coach was calling a timeout. I was praying (the officials) didn’t hear him.”

That’s exactly what happened.

“It was in the middle of me calling a timeout,” Lake-Lehman coach Charlie Lavan said. “And she launched it.”

Lavan said with 15 seconds to go, he wanted to plan a play that put game in the hands of Sarah Salus, the WVC Division 2’s leading scorer and top 3-point shooter.

“It wouldn’t have been a 25-footer,” Lavan laughed. “I was trying to call a timeout to draw one up where we have a play set up for Sarah. I said, ‘Fifteen seconds left, let’s do it right now.’ All of a sudden she (Purdy) threw it up. But that’s Chase. She does those types of things that make you say, ‘What are you doing?’ And she makes the basket.

“She’s a competitor.”

The shocking shot made with nine seconds on the clock lifted Lehman into a 34-33 lead, and Dougherty sewed up the title by stealing the inbounds pass and hitting a free throw to set the final score and give her a team-high 14 points.

Hazleton Area had one final attempt, but a 3-point try at the final horn fell well short as a league tournament where every game featured an upset ended with the biggest one.

Both Hazleton Area and Lake-Lehman were division runners-up and beat each other’s division champs in the semifinal round of the four-team tourney.

Then Lehman, which entered with the worst record of the foursome at 14-8, avenged two double-digit loss from December in consecutive WVC playoff games by dumping Dallas, 50-35 in the semifinals before stunning Hazleton Area.

“I said, anybody can beat anybody on a given night,” Lavan said. “I like the way our defense keeps us in games, or staying ahead in games. Claire Dougherty played a hell of a game. We came out in the third quarter and played poorly. But we stayed with it.”

Turns out, the Black Knights stayed around to the end and stuck a shot that put them on top of the league as they head into the District 2 tournament next week.

“It means a lot to us,” said Purdy, a sophomore who was part of the team that was left out of a wild card spot in last year’s league tournament by mere percentage points in the District 2 power ranking system. “Last year, we didn’t even get to play in it.

“This gives us a lot of confidence.”

Lake-Lehman 35, Hazleton Area 33

HAZLETON AREA (33) — Brooke Boretski 2 2-2 6, Olivia Wolk 5 1-1 15, Kyra Antolick 0 0-0 0, Faith Grula 1 0-0 2, Marissa Trivelpiece 4 1-8 10, Carley Krizansky 0 0-0 0, Jaya Franek 0 0-0 0, Lacie Kringe 0 0-0 0, Julia Mooney 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-11 33.

LAKE-LEHMAN (35) — Lia Keefe 0 0-0 0, Hailey Kline 0 0-0 0, Claire Dougherty 5 4-6 14, Sarah Salus 4 0-0 8, Chase Purdy 5 2-6 13, Madison Brdaric 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-12 35.

Hazleton Area`7`5`17`4 — 33

Lake-Lehman`7`12`10`6 — 35

Three-point goals — HAZ 5 (Wolk 4, Trivelpiece); LL 1 (Purdy).

Lake-Lehman's Chase Purdy (33) and Madison Brdaric (3) race back to their bench to celebrate winning the Wyoming Valley Conference overall championship with a last-minute 35-33 win over Hazleton Area at Berwick Middle School. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Hazleton Area's Kyra Antolick and Lake Lehman guard Lia Keefe battle for a loose ball at Berwick Middle School. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Hazleton Area's Kyra Antolick and Lake Lehman guard Lia Keefe battle for a loose ball during the Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball championship game Saturday at Berwick Middle School. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Hazleton Area's Marissa Trivelpiece (front) and Lake Lehman forward Chase Purdy (back) and Lia Keefe (No. 1) chase after a loose ball buring the Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball overall championship game Saturday at Berwick Middle School. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Lake Lehman's Lia Keefe (No. 1), Sarah Salus (No. 14) and the rest of the Black Knights celebrate winning the Wyomign Valley Conference girls basketball overall championship with a last-minute 35-33 victory over Hazleton Area on Saturday at Berwick Middle School. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

