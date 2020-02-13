Holy Redeemer hoping to defend girls basketball overall league title

WILKES-BARRE — After getting a taste of playing in the starting lineup, Bella Hill was a little bummed when she found herself back on the bench for most of this year.

She never let it stop her from making a difference — or for that matter, from making shots.

Hill hit for a team-high 13 points in a reserve role, Nadia Evanosky came off the bench with strong defense and both super subs brought Dallas a shot of energy — along with the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball championship — during a 55-47 victory over Hazleton Area in a playoff for the division title on Tuesday at Holy Redeemer High School.

“Oh my God, it feels awesome,” Hill said. “We definitely deserve it.”

Nobody can argue that, after Dallas finished 13-2 in Division 1 by breaking a regular-season first-place tie and downing 12-3 Hazleton Area for the second time in the span of eight days in a late-season surge to the top.

Hill had plenty to do with that.

She finished by joining Lauren Chalrton with a team-high 13 points, and most of them were pivotal.

Her 3-point field goal near the end of the third quarter sent Dallas into the fourth with some breathing room and a 41-37 lead. And her three-point play with 46.9 seconds to play provided the Mountaineers with a seven-point margin to pretty much ice the game.

Not a bad impact for a player who spent a few games as part of the starting lineup but most of the season left out of it.

“It really motivated me to do better,” Hill said of having her playing time cut. “It was challenging. And it made me push harder, made me want to become a better player.”

She’s turned into an invaluable one.

“She’s had a few starts, but Bella has been coming off the bench all year,” Dallas coach Kelly Johnson said. “She has incredible speed, great confidence, she’s a great defender. You’re always getting 110 percent from Bella.

“She’s knocked down some big shots.”

Evanosky helped deck Hazleton Area’s early gameplan.

Cougars center and star scorer Marissa Trivelpiece hit nine of her game-high 23 points in the first half and scored three at the start of the second half to put Hazleton Area in a 31-24 lead.

But Evanosky entered the game and helped neutralize the inside. She drew a fourth foul on Trivelpiece late in the third quarter, then used the opportunity to sink two foul shots that pulled Dallas within 36-35.

“Trivelpiece is a very gifted player,” Johnson said. “Trivelpiece was hurting us in the low block. We put somebody a little bigger on her, she looks to attack the basket. We put someone smaller on her, they post her up down low.

“But Nadia’s a fighter and doesn’t back down. Nadia has come off the bench and played a key role in some of our games this year. She doesn’t have the size, but she workd hard on opposing players. She’s tough.”

Suddenly, the tough got going.

Dallas made all five of its baskets in the third quarter from 3-point range, triggered by Hill’s trey late in the first half.

Charlton made two, Deanna Wallace had two — including one with 37 seconds to go in the quarter that gave Dallas a 38-36 lead — and Hill closed with a long shot of her own 30 seconds later that boosted the Mountaineers’ margin to four points.

“My teammates, they’re a huge part of how I’m playing,” Hill said. “Everyone was keeping me up, especially Deanna. My teammates and my coach said, ‘Just keep trying, keep shooting.’ The shots eventually drained.”

They seemed to drain the life from the Cougars.

Playing with those four fouls, Trivelpiece had a big finish with five points and five of her team-high eight rebounds in the final quarter. But outside of Kyra Antolick’s 3-pointer that tied the game at 46-46, she didn’t get an overwhelming amount of help.

Lauren Charlton’s hook shot from outside the foul line snapped the tie, and was followed by a knifing layup by her sister Claire Charlton with 73 seconds remaining that gave Dallas a four-point edge.

And Hill sealed the deal when she drove the lane for a layup that she converted into a three-point play that sent Dallas into delirium with a 53-46 and 46 seconds on the clock.

“Those types of games really challenge us,” Hill said. “They really do help us. Our coach has always been talking about us going far this whole season. I definitely believed her.”

Now the Mountaineers (20-3 overall) will head to the WVC playoffs for the overall league title as Division 1’s top team against Division 2 runner-up Lake-Lehman on Thursday at Lake-Lehman High School. Hazleton Area, which carries an 18-4 overall record, will face Division 2 champ Holy Redeemer in the other league semifinal, also Thursday at Lake-Lehman.

“It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “We knew we had something special coming back. We told them the entire season they have something special going on. We had the taste of beating Hazleton last week. I think it built our confidence.

“I’m so proud of these kids.”

Dallas 55, Hazleton Area 47

HAZLETON AREA (47) — Olivia Wolk 0 4-6 4, Brooke Boretski 2 3-3 7, Kyra Antolick 1 0-0 3, Faith Grula 2 3-4 7, Marissa Trivelpiece 8 7-10 23, Julie Mooney 0 0-0 0, Jaya Franek 0 0-0 0, Isabella Colyer 0 0-0 0, Lacie Kringe 0 0-0 0, Carley Krizansky 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 17-23 47.

DALLAS (55) — Haley Habrack 2 0-0 4, Morgan MacNeely 2 0-0 5, Deanna Wallace 3 0-1 8, Claire Charlton 3 2-2 8, Lauren Charlton 5 1-1 13, Bella Hill 4 3-5 13, Julia Kocher 0 0-0 0, Nadia Evanosky 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 8-11 55.

Hazleton Area`9`17`11`10 — 47

Dallas`9`15`17`14 — 55

Three-point goals — HAZ 2 (Krizansky, Antolick); DAL 7 (Hill 2, L. Charlton 2, Wallace 2, MacNeely).

Dallas guard Morgan MacNeely passes the ball as Hazleton Area defenders Olivia Wolk (12). Marissa Trivelpiece (2) and Brooke Boretski (21) move in during the playoff for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title Tuesday at Holy Redeemer High School. Hazleton Area's Olivia Wolk goes to the basket on a break-away with Dallas' Bella Hill trailing during the first half of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball playoff game. Hazleton Area's Marissa Trivelpiece hits a layup for two of her game-high 23 points as Dallas guard Haley Habrack defends during the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 playoff game Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre. Hazleton Area's Jaya Franek looks to pass the ball Tuesday during the WVC Division 1 title game against Dallas at Holy Redeemer High School. Deanna Wallace of Dallas returns a loose ball against Hazleton Area during the first half of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 championship playoff game Tuesday at Holy Redeemer High School.

