Holy Redeemer hoping to defend girls basketball overall league title

February 12, 2020 Dallas Post High School, High School Basketball, Sports 0
By Paul Sokoloski - psokoloski@timesleader.com
Hazleton Area’s Marissa Trivelpiece (No. 2) and Holy Redeemer’s Sam Yencha (defending) will renew their battle from last year’s WVC girls championship game when their teams meet in the league semifinals today at 6 p.m. at Lake-Lehman High School - Times Leader File Photo

A 15-game winning streak.

Another unbeaten regular season.

Another division title.

A No. 3 seed for the District 2 playoffs.

All that success isn’t quite enough for the Holy Redeemer Royals.

Because they’re looking for at least one more crown.

“That’s our second goal, to win this Wyoming Valley Conference league championship,” Holy Redeemer coach John Jezorwski said. “The kids work for that.”

The work starts today, when defending overall league champ and WVC Division 2 champ Redeemer faces Division 1 runner-up Hazleton Area at 6 p.m. at Lake-Lehman High School in a battle of 18-4 teams and a rematch of last year’s first-ever overall league title game (18-4).

That will be followed by Division 1 champ Dallas (20-3) battling against Back Mountain rival and Division 2 runner-up Lake-Lehman (14-8) in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap at Lehman. The winners will meet for the crown Saturday at Berwick Middle School.

Most of those teams are familiar with each other.

Lehman lost to Hazleton Area, 56-31 in the finals of the Cougar Tip-Off Classic on Dec. 7, dropped a 51-40 decision to Dallas on Dec. 19 and suffered two losses to Redeemer during league play, 53-48 on Jan. 13 and 70-55 on Feb. 3.

Hazleton Area down Dallas 54-39 on Jan. 13 then dropped a 61-52 battle with the Mountaineers last Monday, forcing a regular-season tie at the top of Division 1. Dallas broke it by overcoming a 23-point, eight-rebound effort by Hazleton Area’s Marissa Trivelpiece to grit out a 55-47 victory in a playoff for the division title Tuesday, earning a match-up with Lehman tonight.

That left Trivelpiece and her 15.6-point average squaring off with Holy Redeemer and Sam Yencha, who averages 17.6 points.

“Two of the top five players in the area,” said Jezorwski, whose Royals went 14-0 and scored 70, 66 and 70 points in its last three games to run their winning streak to 15 straight and finish a second straight perfect regular season. “I think we’re getting our stride together now. Our offense is really starting to click now.

“Hazleton Area’s a really good team,” continued Jezorwski, whose team won its third straight WVC Division 2 title after moving up from Division 3. “Overall, I think it’s going to be an exciting game, a real high-scoring game between two good teams.”

The other battle will also feature two teams going bombs away.

Dallas’ Lauren Charlton averages 16.6 points and led Division 1 by averaging more than 2 3-point field goals per game, while Lehman’s Sarah Salus led the league’s Division 2 with a scoring average of 18.2 points.

“It was close the last time we played Lehman,” Dallas coach Kelly Johnson said. “It should be a good one.”

Hazleton Area’s Marissa Trivelpiece (No. 2) and Holy Redeemer’s Sam Yencha (defending) will renew their battle from last year’s WVC girls championship game when their teams meet in the league semifinals today at 6 p.m. at Lake-Lehman High School
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_TTL021719GBB-Redeemer-Hazleton_4.jpgHazleton Area’s Marissa Trivelpiece (No. 2) and Holy Redeemer’s Sam Yencha (defending) will renew their battle from last year’s WVC girls championship game when their teams meet in the league semifinals today at 6 p.m. at Lake-Lehman High School Times Leader File Photo
Holy Redeemer takes shot at defending its WVC overall title

By Paul Sokoloski

psokoloski@timesleader.com