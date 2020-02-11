Crestwood shoots down Dallas to reach boys basketball title game

February 10, 2020
By Paul Sokoloski - psokoloski@timesleader.com
NANTICOKE — Before the big battle even began, Marcus Vieney believed he had a hot hand.

The rest of his Crestwood teammates must have felt it, too.

Vieney hit three of the game’s biggest 3-point field goals Monday on a night when Crestwood knocked down 14 as the Comets shot down Dallas, 82-54 in a high school boys basketball semifinal playoff game for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title at Nanticoke Area High School.

“Once we get one player shooting,” Vieney said, “everyone starts making shots.”

The Comets hope to make even more when they face Wilkes-Barre Area, which held off Pittston Area 44-39 in the other division semifinal, during Wednesday’s Division 1 championship game at 7 p.m. at Pittston Area High School.

The four-team divisional playoff was forced when Crestwood, Dallas, Pittston Area and Wilkes-Barre all finished the WVC’s regular season locked at the top of Division 1 at 10-4. The winner of Wednesday’s Division 1 crown game will face Division 2 runner-up Holy Redeemer on Friday in the semifinals of the overall WVC championship tournament, while the losing team Wednesday gets Division 2 champ Wyoming Seminary in the league semis.

Since league and divisional playoff games aren’t included in the District 2 power rankings, Dallas will prepare to take its 17-6 overall record into the Class 5A district tournament as the No. 2 seed next week, while Crestwood will be No. 4 in the same district playoff class.

The Comets — now on a three-game winning streak after suffering a 51-48 loss to Wilkes-Barre last Tuesday — had little trouble fueling their hopes for both a division title and league crown. Crestwood hit nine of its 13 shots from the floor in the second quarter, took a 25-point halftime lead, grew it to 33 points in the third quarter and were never challenged after the opening minute.

“It was an experience, a crazy one,” Vieney said of the fight for the division. “It feels good, especially since we lost in the (league) semifinals last year.

“I’m really excited about it.”

The thrills Monday started early for Crestwood.

With the game tied at 2-2, Vieney drilled a 3-pointer just over a minute in, and the Comets never trailed after that.

It was only the start of a torrid-shooting night where Paul Feisel finished with four 3-pointers, Vieney, Ryan Petrosky and Jacob Zaleski all swished three treys and Crestwood went 13-for-21 (66.6 percent) from 3-point range.

“Just from my first 3, I was feeling good,” Vieney said. “I was feeling really good in warmups. I was very confident today.”

It showed.

Petrosky and Vieney each scored five points in the opening quarter to stake the Comets to an 11-point lead, then it quickly ballooned from there.

Vieney opened the second quarter by popping back-to-back 3-pointers, starting a 25-11 second-quarter barrage that pretty much decided the game at the break.

“Hitting those shots, it was huge for us,” said Crestwood coach Mark Atherton, whose Comets moved to 11-4 in league play and to 17-6 overall. “And of course, he can drive it, too. We have two great point guards, we have good guard play. Marcus is a heck of a point guard. Our guys all shot well, played well.”

Zaleski followed Vieney’s opening act with two straight treys of his own to took the lead to 31-8, and the rout was on.

Petrosky and Vieney combined for 24 points in the first half, and led a quartet of Comets who scored in double figures. Petrosky finished with a game-high 19 points, Vieney was right behind with 17, Zaleski snapped in 13 and Feisel ended with 12.

“The gameplan was play good defense, don’t let them score,” Vieney said. “We tried a very quick transition press offense. We knew they couldn’t run with us.”

The other Crestwood starter, Brad Papura, wound up with eight points and a team-high 7 rebounds while helping to neutralize Dallas big man Jack Farrell — who led the Mountaineers with 12 points and 10 boards.

“Shout out to Brad Papura, he just had a great game across the line,” Atherton said. “We shot the ball really well. It puts us in great position.

“Super-proud of our guys.”

Crestwood 82, Dallas 54

DALLAS (54) — Austin Finarelli 4 1-2 9, Nick Nocito 3 3-4 10, Luke DelGaudio 3 0-1 6, Jack Farrell 4 4-4 12, Dylan Schuster 4 1-2 11, Sam Nocito 2 0-0 4, Michael Bufalino 0 0-0 0, Logan Evanosky 0 0-0 0, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0, Darius Wallace 1 0-0 2, Drew Dickson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-13 54.

CRESTWOOD (82) — Ryan Petrosky 7 2-2 19, Marcus Vieney 6 2-2 17, Paul Feisel 4 0-0 12, Brad Papura 4 0-0 8, Jacob Zaleski 5 1-1 14, Mike Zaleski 2 0-1 5, Nick Ruggeri 0 5-7 5, Sam Balliet 0 0-0 0, Brandon Niemenski 0 0-0 0, Bryce Wyda 1 0-0 2, Don Shaw 0 0-2 0. Totals 29 10-15 82.

Dallas`8`11`18`17 — 54

Crestwood`19`25`25`13 — 82

Three-point goals — DAL 3 (Schuster 2, N. Nocito); CRE 14 (Feisel 4, Vieney 3, Petrosky 3, J. Zaleski 3, M. Zaleski).

