Crestwood shoots down Dallas to reach boys basketball title game

DALLAS TWP. — Scotty Campbell missed the front end of a one-and-one with 3.6 seconds remaining Tuesday, but by that time, it didn’t matter. The Hazleton Area senior guard done his share of damage.

Campbell scored a career-high 31 points — canning six 3-pointers along the way — as Hazleton Area defeated Dallas 56-55 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

“It was pretty much passing and getting open,” Campbell said. “My teammates did a good job of getting into the holes and the defense collapsed and they were able to kick it out and I was able to knock it down.”

Dallas rebounded Campbell’s free-throw miss and Austin Finarelli was able to nail a 3-pointer at the buzzer, making it a one-point loss on paper. Dallas fell to 2-3 in Division 1 and 9-4 overall, with the three divisional losses coming by a combined 11 points.

“Our effort is there,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “We’re not turning the ball over. We’re playing well right now, we’re just getting beat. We’ll be back.”

Campbell, who is in second year as a starter, recorded his previous career high on Dec. 14 with a 28-point game against North Pocono. He’s been the main weapon for the Cougars (4-0 Div. 1, 8-3 overall). He entered the game averaging 17.5 points including non-WVC games, double of his average from a season ago.

“He’s a tremendous shooter,” Hazleton Area coach Mike Joseph said. “Last year in the second half of the schedule we beat them up here and he made four threes in that game.”

Hazleton Area first-year starter Dewin Concepcion also came up big from behind the arc. He hit on two 3-pointers just past the midway point of the fourth quarter as the Cougars built a 48-46 lead to 54-48. He also had a key block in the final minute as did Kevin Gil.

Both teams were missing their big men — Jack Farrell for Dallas and Angel Cruz for Hazleton Area. Neither coaches would comment on their absences, but it seemed to affect Dallas more.

Hazleton Area’s Andrew Vayda opened the third with an outside jumper, the third shot the Cougars had in the offensive sequence. Campbell made the most of a second-shot opportunity a bit later, putting Hazleton Area ahead for good at 37-36.

Dallas fared better when 6-foot-7 Logan Evanosky was on the court. He helped cut off some of the penetration, scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds.

“I thought he did a great job tonight,” Belenski said. “He stepped up and I’m proud of him. He’s been working hard and did a nice job.”

Luke DelGaudio did his part to keep Dallas within striking distance throughout the second half. The Bucknell football recruit finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. His three-point play brought the Mountaineers within two with 5:15 remaining, but Concepcion cut off the 7-2 run with his first 3-pointer.

“DelGaudio, I got to give a shoutout to my Bucknell guy,” said Joseph, who started at point guard for three seasons at Bucknell and is in the university’s hall of fame. “He’s going to Bucknell to play football and he had a tremendous game. And even Evanosky hurt us inside with his size, but we gutted it out.”

Crestwood 41, Wilkes-Barre Area 40 (OT)

Ryan Petrosky scored five points in overtime with a 3-point field goal and a couple of clutch free throws as Crestwood used a late rally to upend Wilkes-Barre Area.

Mike Zaleski and Marcus Vieney hit 3-pointers in a defensive fourth quarter to bring the Comets back from a four-point deficit and tie the game at 35-35 and force overtime.

Vieney led Crestwood with 14 points and Jacob Zaleski added 10 for the Comets, who moved to 5-0 in WVC play and lead Division 1.

Brandon Hall lead the Wolfpack with a game-high 16 points and Blake Masker finished with 10 for Wilkes-Barre, which fell to 2-3 in the division.

Wyoming Area 61, Northwest 56

Wyoming Area’s Jake Greenfield and Northwest’s Walker Yaple each put on a show during the Warriors come-from-behind 61-56 win.

Trailing 48-40 after three quarters, Wyoming Area outscored the Rangers 21-8 in the final quarter for the win.

Greenfield led the charge for the Warriors, scoring 28 points while going 11-12 from the free throw line. Only three other players for Wyoming Area made it onto the score sheet. Sammy Solomon had 14, Cole Coolbaugh scored 12 and Jesse Mikoliczyk had 7.

Yaple carried Northwest, scoring 30 of his team’s 56 points. He drained five three-pointers and went 7-9 from the charity stripe. Chase Biller was the next highest scorer for the Rangers with 12 points.

Holy Redeemer 70, Lake-Lehman 64

Holy Redeemer withstood the Black Knights comeback attempt to hang on for a win.

Lake-Lehman trailed 54-38 heading into the fourth quarter. They outscored the Royals 26-16 in the frame but it was too little too late.

Matt Prociak had a good game, scoring 14 points to lead Holy Redeemer. Justice Shoats added 13 points and Jared Pointkowski had 10.

Max Paczewski shot the lights out for the Black Knights, making 12 field goals, four of them good from three-point land. He finished with a game-high 28 points. Neil Dougherty also had a big game, scoring 18 points, 14 of them coming in the second half.

Tunkhannock 53, Hanover Area 49 (OT)

Tunkhannock scored 25 points in the first quarter to build a big lead that the Hawks chipped away at throughout the game to eventually tie and force overtime. Hanover Area could not complete the comeback in the extra period and lost to Tunkhannock.

Ben Chilson led the Tigers with 12 points followed by Ryan Harder with 11 and Jake Frisco with 10.

Asad Whitehead led the Hawks with a game-high 18 points. Mike Merth added 12 points, nine of them coming from beyond the arc.

Pittston Area 46, Berwick 40

The Patriots defeated Berwick in a tightly contested game.

Brennan Higgins led Pittston Area with a game-high 19 points. JJ Walsh was close behind him with 13 points.

The Bulldogs were led by Sean Murphy’s 14 points.

Nanticoke Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 52

Nanticoke Area pulled away from the Spartans in the fourth quarter after leading but just three heading into the final frame.

Colby Butcynski went 10-12 from the stripe and totalled 19 points to lead the Trojans. JJ Bielecki added 18 points, 12 of his points from three-point land. Sincere Shiloh also produced 12 points and Jake Krupinski had 10.

Joey Lombardo led the Spartans with 16 points.

Wyoming Seminary 66, MMI Prep 32

The Blue Knights handled MMI Prep by scoring more than twice what the Preppers produced.

Todd Phillips had a strong game for Wyoming Seminary, scoring 21 points. Ethan Meuser added 12 and Jake Koretz scored 10.

Drew Sechleer led MMI Prep with 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 55, Wilkes-Barre 48

Jada Sharp scored nine points in a final quarter where the Patriots out-scored Wilkes-Barre 23-14 and came back to stun the suddenly-slumping Wolfpack.

Gloria Adjayi scored eight points in the first half and Allycia Harris had the first seven of her game-high 17 over the first two quarters as Wilkes-Barre built a 23-18 halftime lead. But Hannah Getz hit for five points in the third quarter as Pittston Area pulled within two points, then the Patriots rallied for victory over the final quarter.

Emma Coles scored seven of her nine points in the fourth-quarter rally.

Lily Savoy hit three 3-point field goals and wound up with 13 points for Pittston Area while Hannah Getz added 11 points.

Vanessa Luna added 11 points and Adjayi finished with 10 for the Wolfpack, who suffered their third defeat in four games after a 10-0 start and fell to 2-3 in the WVC Division 1.

Hazleton Area 64, Valley West 41

Marissa Trivelpiece poured in 13 of her 17 points in the first half and Faith Grula scored 10 points in the opening quarter as the Cougars built a 21-point halftime lead and cruised to victory.

Grula and Trivelpiece combined for 16 points over the first eight minutes to spark the Cougars to a quick 18-8 lead, and Kyra Antolick popped in six points to go with the seven Trivelpiece scored in the second quarter as Hazleton Area took a commanding 41-20 advantage into halftime.

Grula finished with 15 points in the victory, a makeup of last Wednesday’s game postponed by snow which boosted the 4-1 Cougars into a first-place tie with Dallas and Berwick. All three are 4-1 at the top of the WVC Division 1.

Aubrey Boyd led the Spartans with nine points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 56, Dallas 55

HAZLETON AREA (55) — Kevin Gil 0 0-0 0, Andrew Vayda 5 0-0 10, Scotty Campbell 11 3-5 31, Brett Antolick 0 0-0 0, Jawardt Nieves 1 0-0 2, Chris Garcia 1 1-2 3, Dewin Concepcion 4 0-0 10, Ryan Fisher 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-7 56.

DALLAS (56) — Austin Finarelli 5 0-012, Nick Nocito 3 1-1 9, Sam Nocito 0 0-0 0, Dylan Schuster 1 6-6 9, Luke DelGaudio 7 2-3 16, Logan Evanosky 4 1-2 9, Michael Bufalino 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-12 55.

Hazleton Area`16`17`10`13 — 56

Dallas`16`18`5`16 — 55

Three-point goals — HA 8 (Campbell 6, Concepcion 2). DAL 5 (Finarelli 2, Nick Nocito 2, Schuster).

Wyoming Area 61, Northwest 56

WYOMING AREA (61) — Jake Greenfield 7 11-12 28, Sammy Solomon 6 2-4 14, Cole Coolbaugh 2 6-6 12, Jesse Mikoliczyk 1 5-6 7, Evan Melberger 0 0-0 0, Jason Wiedl 0 0-0 0, FJ Bracani 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 24-28 61.

NORTHWEST (56) — Walker Yaple 9 7-9 30, Matt Piertoni 5 0-0 12, Matt Saxe 3 0-0 7, Chase Biller 1 1-2 3, Landon Hufford 1 0-0 2, John Savakinus 1 0-0 2, Gary McLendon 0 0-0 0, John Karam 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-11 56.

Wyoming Area`13`12`15`21 — 61

Northwest`18`13`17`8 — 56

Three-point goals — WA 5 (Greenfield 3, Coolbaugh 2); NW 8 (Yaple 5, Piertoni 2, Saxe).

Holy Redeemer 70, Lake-Lehman 64

LAKE-LEHMAN (64) — Max Paczewski 12 0-0 28, Neil Dougherty 7 2-2 18, Josh Kane 3 2-2 8, Hayden Klopp 3 2-4 8, Sean Hanley 1 0-4 2, Cole Morio 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-12 64.

HOLY REDEEMER (70) — Matt Prociak 6 2-2 14, Justice Shoats 4 5-8 13, Mason Medygral 4 0-0 11, Jared Pointkowski 5 0-2 10, Matthew Carty 3 0-0 7, Zev Kornfeld 1 3-5 5, Jake Pizalato 2 0-2 4, David Wright 1 0-0 2, Alex Hijkowski 1 0-0 2, Prince Allan 0 2-3 2, Peter Khoudary 0 0-2 0, Patrick DelBalsay 0 0-0 0, Alex Rymar 0 0-0 0, Josh Koster 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 12-24 70.

Lake-Lehman`13`12`13`26 — 64

Holy Redeemer`19`15`20`16 — 70

Three-point goals — LL 6 (Paczewski 4, Dougherty 2); HR 4 (Mendygral 3, Carty).

Crestwood 41, Wilkes-Barre Area 40 (OT)

CRESTWOOD (41) — Marcus Vieney 5 0-0 14, Jacob Valeski 3 3-7 10, Ryan Petrosky 3 2-2 9, Mike Zaleski 1 2-4 5, Paul Feisel 1 0-0 3, Don Shaw 0 0-0 0, Brad Papura 0 0-0 0, Brandon Niemenski 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-13 41.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (40) — Brandon Hall 7 1-4 16, Blake Masker 5 0-0 10, Matt Egidio 3 0-0 6, Cole Walker 2 0-0 4, Saquan Portee 1 0-0 2, Jack Gilgallon 1 0-2 2, Watkeem Gumbs 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 1-6 40.

Crestwood`13`9`7`6`6 —41

Wilkes-Barre Area`12`8`13`2`5 — 40

Three-point goals — CRE 8 (Vieney 4, Petrosky, Zaleski, Feisel); WB 1 (Hall).

Tunkhannock 53, Hanover Area 49 (OT)

HANOVER AREA (49) — Asad Whitehead 6 6-10 18, Mike Merth 5 1-2 12, Matt Barber 3 1-2 8, Joe Curcio 2 0-0 4, Todd Kolbicka 1 0-0 3, Auggie George 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-14 49.

TUNKHANNOCK (53) — Ben Chilson 4 1-1 12, Ryan Harder 5 0-1 11, Jake Frisco 4 0-0 10, Chris Trochak 2 2-2 8, Jack Chilson 2 1-2 5, Jaren Robinson 2 0-0 4, Shane Macko 1 0-0 3, David Baltrusaitus 0 0-0 0, Paul Binner 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 53.

Hanover Area`10`19`8`7`5 — 49

Tunkhannock`25`8`6`5`9 — 53

Three-point goals — HAN 5 (Merth 3, Kolbicka, Barber); TUNK 9 (Ben Chilson 3, Trochak 2, Frisco 2, Harder, Macko).

Pittston Area 46, Berwick 40

PITTSTON AREA (46) — Brennan Higgins 5 6-6 19, JJ Walsh 4 4-4 13, Joe Cencetti 4 1-5 9, Mike George 0 3-4 3, Matt Johnson 0 2-2 2, Dom Januzzi 0 0-1 0, Andrew Krawczyk 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 16-22 46.

BERWICK (40) — Sean Murphy 6 0-0 14, Blane Cleaver 3 2-4 8, Eric Montes 3 2-4 8, Miles Doll 2 2-4 7, Peyton Williams 1 0-0 3, Devin Smith 0 0-0 0, Tahsjee Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-12 40.

Pittston Area`14`14`6`12 — 46

Berwick`12`10`5`13 — 40

Three-point goals — PIT 3 (Higgins 2, Walsh); BER 4 (Murphy 2, Doll, Williams).

Nanticoke Area 62, Wyoming Valley West 52

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (52) — Joey Lombardo 6 3-5 16, Jordan Redguard 3 4-7 11, Christian Michak 3 0-0 8, Roland Hamad 2 2-2 7, Justus Simpason 2 0-0 5, Cole Gorham 1 0-0 3, Jumur Johnson 0 1-2 1, Tyler Gillespie. Totals 17 11-18 52.

NANTICOKE AREA (62) — Colby Butcynski 4 10-12, 19, JJ Bielecki 5 4-5 18, Sincere Shiloh 3 6-8 12, Jake Krupinski 2 6-6 10, Luke Myers 1 0-1 3, Collin Brown 0 0-0 0, Joe Fox 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 26-32 62.

Wyoming Valley West`9`14`15`14 — 52

Nanticoke Area`10`15`16`21 — 62

Three-point goals — WVW 7 (Michak 2, Simpson, Lombardo, Redguard, Hamad, Gorham); NAN 6 (Bielecki 4, Butcynski, Myers).

Wyoming Seminary 66, MMI Prep 32

MMI PREP (32) — Drew Sechleer 4 2-4 12, Marcus Kassick 3 2-2 8, Josue Rodriguez 1 1-1 3, Chance Everly 1 0-0 3, Robt Rinaldi 1 0-0 2, Harry Kress 0 1-2 1, AJ Jordan 0 0-0 0, Connor Spencer 0 0-0 0, Thomas Mayernick 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-9 32.

WYOMING SEMINARY (66) — Todd Phillips 9 0-0 21, Ethan Meuser 6 0-0 12, Jake Koretz 5 0-0 10, Jeremy Callahan 3 2-2 8, Gavin Flanley 2 0-0 4, Aiden Murphy 0 4-4 4, Dylan Ostroski 2 0-0 4, Andrew Maddock 1 0-0 3, John Coates 0 0-0 0, Thomas Iskra 0 0-0 0, Jakson Amend 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-6 66.

MMI Prep`10`7`10`5 — 32

Wyoming Seminary`21`19`15`12 — 66

Three-point goals — MMI 5 (Sechleer 4, Everly); WS 4 (Phillips 3, Maddock).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 48

WILKES-BARRE (48) — Bella Gray 0 0-0 0, Allycia Harris 5 5-7 17, Alana Germano 1 0-0 2, Vanessa Luna 4 0-0 11, Reagan Holden 0 0-0 0, Hannah Cook 1 0-0 2, Erin Leonard 2 2-4 6, Gloria Adjayi 3 4-6 10. Totals 17 11-17 48.

PITTSTON AREA (55) — Kallie Booth 1 1-2 3, Hannah Getz 5 1-1 11, Nicole Zambetti 1 0-1 3, Jada Sharp 6 2-2 16, Lily Savoy 4 2-2 13, Emma Coles 2 4-4 9, Amanda Fath 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-12 55.

Wilkes-Barre`12`11`11`14 — 48

Pittston Area`8`10`14`23 — 55

Three-point goals — WB 3 (Luna 3); PA 7 (Savoy 3, Sharp 2, Zambetti, Coles).

Hazleton Area 64, Valley West 41

VALLEY WEST (41) — Trinity Johnson 3 1-3 7, Aubrey Boyd 1 6-8 9, Kalia Sauders 1 0-0 2, Nicole Morren 0 0-0 0, Fatikah Tikhtona 0 0-0 0, Claudia Sigfried 2 0-0 6, Haylie Oliphant 1 0-0 3, Toni Amato 1 2-4 4, Jessica Shaver 1 0-0 2, Kiara Kane 2 1-2 6, Megan Brody 0 0-0 0, Brandy Varner 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 12-19 41.

HAZLETON AREA (64) — Marissa Trivelpiece 7 1-2 17, Luz Mejia 0 0-0 0, Lacie Kringe 1 0-1 2, Paige Kuehn 0 0-0 0, Kyra Antolick 3 1-2 8, Olivia Wolk 1 3-3 5, Isabella Colyer 4 0-0 8, Layla Bugio 0 0-0 0, Julia Mooney 0 2-4 2, Brooke Boretski 2 0-0 4, Perla Alamo 0 0-0 0, Jaya Franek 0 0-0 0, Laura Tejada Familia 0 0-0 0, Faith Grula 6 3-3 15, Carley Krizansky 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 11-17 64.

Valley West`8`12`7`14 — 41

Hazleton Area`18`23`17`6 — 64

Three-point goals — WVW 5 (Siegfried 2, Oliphant, Boyd, Kane); HAZ 3 (Trivelpiece 2, Antolick).

Dallas’ Austin Finarelli, center, drives between Hazleton Area’s Scott Campbell, left, and Kevin Gil in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Tuesday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_TTL011520Haz-DallasBB_3-1.jpg Dallas’ Austin Finarelli, center, drives between Hazleton Area’s Scott Campbell, left, and Kevin Gil in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Tuesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Hazleton Area’s Andrew Vayda drives to the hoop against Dallas’ Dylan Schuster. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_TTL011520Haz-DallasBB_1-1.jpg Hazleton Area’s Andrew Vayda drives to the hoop against Dallas’ Dylan Schuster. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas’ Luke DelGaudio drives the baseline past Hazleton Area’s Andrew Vayda, left, and Dewin Concepcion in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Tuesday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_TTL011520Haz-DallasBB_4-1.jpg Dallas’ Luke DelGaudio drives the baseline past Hazleton Area’s Andrew Vayda, left, and Dewin Concepcion in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Tuesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Hazleton Area’s Scotty Campbell, center, fights his way between Dallas’ Sam Nocito, left, and Logan Evanosky in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Tuesday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_TTL011520Haz-DallasBB_2-1.jpg Hazleton Area’s Scotty Campbell, center, fights his way between Dallas’ Sam Nocito, left, and Logan Evanosky in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Tuesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader