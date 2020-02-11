Title on the line for Dallas and Hazleton Area girls basketball teams

Amanda Hrycyna, File Photo|For Times Leader Hazleton Area’s Faith Grula (shooting) and Dallas’ Lauren Charlton will meet for the third time this season to decide the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball title at 7 p.m. today at Holy Redeemer High School. - Amanda Hrycyna, File Photo|For Times Leader Hazleton Area’s Marissa Trirelpiece (No. 2) will try to stop Deanna Wallace and Dallas from driving to the WVC Division 1 girls basketball crown when the teams meet to decide the division title at 7 p.m. today at Holy Redeemer High School. -

Call it the rubber match.

Even if that matchup has a chance to extend like a rubber band.

It’s Dallas against Hazleton Area, Round 3, in a playoff for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball championship that will not only break a tie at the top of the standings, but could be a prelude to an overall league title game later this week.

“This is the Division 1 championship,” Hazleton Area coach Joe Gavio said. “It means something to both teams.”

Those teams, which finished 12-2 at the top of Division 1, will square off for a third time this season — their second meeting in a span of eight days — while trying to claim the Division 1 crown at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Redeemer High School.

And each has a point to prove.

When Hazleton Area took a 39-9 halftime lead, Marissa Trivelpiece scored 15 points and the Cougars decimated Dallas, 54-37 in the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 13. But a tired Mountaineers team was playing its third game in four days, following two straight wins against high-quality opponents. The first went down to the final seconds against Wilkes-Barre Area and the second went to overtime against Berwick.

“The last time we played them, that’s not us,” Dallas scoring star Lauren Charlton said last week. “That’s not how we play.

“That loss stung a lot.”

In the rematch last Monday, Charlton swished five 3-point field goals and finished with 23 points, and Dallas essentially forced tonight’s playoff with a 61-52 victory.

“We’re excited to play them again,” Hazleton Area point guard Brooke Boretski said. “We want them bad. And it’s always fun when we play them.”

The fun may be just starting.

Both teams will head to the four-team WVC overall title tournament Thursday. The winner of tonight’s game will face Division 2 runner-up Lake-Lehman in the league semifinal round and tonight’s losing team will go up against Division 2 champion Holy Redeemer. Thursday’s winners will then play Saturday for the overall WVC crown, so there’s a real possibility Hazleton Area and Dallas could see each other for a fourth time this season and a third meeting in the span of 13 days in the league final.

“They are looking forward to the possibility of an overall league championship,” Dallas coach Kelly Johnson said of her Mountaineers. “But this (division title) is one obstacle we have to get over at this point. We’ve played each other, and we split. Both teams are looking to exact some revenge and maybe prove who the better team is there.”

Both also have their eyes on a District 2 championship. Since divisional and league tournament playoff games don’t count towards the District 2 power rankings, Hazleton Area is locked into the top seed for the district’s Class 6A tournament at 18-3 overall and 19-3 Dallas will be the No. 2 seed in Class 4A.

But before that, there’s this.

“This isn’t a high-pressure game where if you lose, your season’s over,” Gavio said. “This is where you play your hearts out. Get excited. Have fun. Get your friends and family there and enjoy the moment. Everybody tries to get to a game that really means something. And this does.

“When you’re playing for a championship, it’s big.”

