The Wyoming Valley Conference has set the schedule for the Division 1 boys and girls basketball playoffs.

There was a four-way tie for first place in Division 1 boys. On Monday, Pittston Area will play Wilkes-Barre Area at 7 p.m. at Wyoming Area High School and Dallas will play Crestwood at 7 p.m. at Nanticoke Area High School.

The Division 1 boys championship will be 7 p.m. Wednesday with the site to be determined.

On Tuesday, Hazleton Area and Dallas will decide the Division 1 girls championship starting at 7 p.m. at Holy Redeemer High School.

Admission for all playoff games will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. No league passes will be accepted.

