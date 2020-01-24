DALLAS TWP. — Dallas flipped the tables Thursday night.

Barely.

The Mountaineers never trailed but had to hold off several rally attempts by Pittston Area for a 49-48 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

Jack Farrell made the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation with 8.6 seconds left to all but seal the win. Pittston Area had no timeouts remaining when Andrew Krawczyk canned a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining and time expired.

“Our kids played hard. I’m proud of my kids,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “I’m not happy how we rebounded down the stretch, but my guys are battling. Down six or seven at halftime and to get right there. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Pittston Area tied the score five times in the second half, with the last 33-33 coming with 6:57 left in the fourth quarter on two free throws by Brennan Higgins.

Krawczyk’s 3-pointer was one of four baskets behind the arc for the Patriots, who fell to 6-2 in the division (11-5 overall) and out of a first place tie with Hazleton Area. Back on Jan. 3, Pittston Area recorded 10 3-pointers in its 66-59 victory over Dallas, including eight by JJ Walsh.

“They got us the first time and this time we played aggressive defense,” said Dallas coach Mark Belenski, whose team improved to 5-3 in the division at 12-4 overall. “We played better than them tonight.”

Walsh had one trey on Thursday, but it was a big one. His basket from the right side of the arc moved Pittston Area within 46-45 with 28.5 seconds left. After Farrell hit a pair of free throws with 26.5 seconds left, Pittston Area misfired on a 3-pointer. Farrell grabbed his 12th rebound, resulting in his trip to the foul line with 8.6 seconds on the clock.

“Quite honestly, it came down to boards,” Semenza said. “They beat us up on the offensive boards. They missed shots and got second shots down the stretch.”

The unofficial rebound tally was 30-17 in favor of Dallas, with Pittston Area having 11 in the final three quarters. The Patriots’ shooting in the first half didn’t help matters as they were 5-of-23 (22 percent) from the field.

Dallas busted out of the gates to a 5-0 lead as Pittston Area missed its first six shots. A 6-0 run started and ended by Farrell gave the Mountaineers an 11-6 lead after one quarter. The Mountaineers finished off the second quarter with baskets by Austin Finarelli and Luke DelGaudio to take a 22-15 advantage into halftime.

Pittston Area was able to tie the score twice in the third quarter, with Logan Booth’s two free throws knotting the score 30-30 with 34 seconds left. But Dallas backup big man Logan Evanosky scored his only basket of the game on a second-chance opportunity as the Mountaineers regained the lead going into the fourth.

“It just shows our tenacity and wanting to win,” Belenski said. “Making free throws down the stretch, playing great defense. There’s a lot of season left and the next one is as big as this one.”

Dallas 49, Pittston Area 48

PITTSTON AREA (48) — Logan Booth 4 7-8 15, Mike George 1 1-2 4, JJ Walsh 2 4-4 9, Brennan Higgins 4 5-6 14, Andrew Krawczyk 2 1-2 6, Matt Johnson 0 0-0 0, Joe Cencenti 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 18-22 48.

DALLAS (49) — Jack Farrell 6 6-8 18, Austin Finarelli 4 1-2 9, Nick Nocito 3 2-2 9, Sam Nocito 2 0-0 4, Dylan Schuster 1 0-0 2, Luke DelGaudio 2 1-3 5, Logan Evanosky 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-15 49.

Pittston Area`6`9`15`18 — 48

Dallas`11`11`10`17 — 49

Three-point goals — PA 4 (George, Walsh, Higgins, Krawczyk). DAL 1 (N.Nocito).

Dallas’ Sam Nocito looks for an opening while being guarded by Pittston Area’s JJ Walsh. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_image2-1.jpeg Dallas’ Sam Nocito looks for an opening while being guarded by Pittston Area’s JJ Walsh. Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader Pittston Area’s JJ Walsh tries to get past Dallas’ Dylan Schuster during Thursday night’s game. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_ttl012420dallaspittston-2-1.jpg Pittston Area’s JJ Walsh tries to get past Dallas’ Dylan Schuster during Thursday night’s game. Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader Dallas’ Jack Farrell goes up for a shot while being guarded by Pittston Area’s Logan Booth (3) and Andrew Krawczyk (32) during Thursday night’s game. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_image1-1.jpeg Dallas’ Jack Farrell goes up for a shot while being guarded by Pittston Area’s Logan Booth (3) and Andrew Krawczyk (32) during Thursday night’s game. Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader