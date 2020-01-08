Wyoming Area quarterback Dominic DeLuca and coach Randy Spencer received more recognition on Tuesday.

DeLuca was named Player of the Year and Spencer named Coach of the Year on the easternpafootball.com Class 3A all-state team. Both received the same honors from the Pennsylvania Football Writers and the Pennsylvania Football News.

Unlike those two other all-state teams, the easternpafootball.com teams consist only of players from eastern PIAA Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12.

The Class 4A team was also announced and Dallas’ Rich Mannello was selected Coach of the Year.

Four other players from the Class 3A state champion Wyoming Area were also selected — receiver Brian Williams, offensive lineman Sam Solomon, defensive lineman Derek Ambrosino and linebacker FJ Braccini, who was picked as a defensive specialist.

Dallas, which played in the Class 4A state championship game, landed seven players on the team — receiver Luke DelGaudio, offensive lineman Josh Balara, running back Lenny Kelley, quarterback Michael Starbuck, kicker Ryan Fisher, defensive lineman Taylor Bolesta and linebacker Danny Meuser. Starbuck was selected as an offensive specialist and Meuser as a defensive specialist.

Berwick had three players selected to the Class 4A team — defensive linemen Eric Montes and Ryan Laubach and safety Teagan Wilk.

The Class A and 2A teams were announced Monday. The Wyoming Valley Conference had no first-team selections in Class A and the conference has no Class 2A teams. The Class 5A and 6A teams are expected to be released on Wednesday.

Here are the WVC players who received honorable mention:

Class 2A: Northwest running back George May; Northwest offensive lineman Blake Miller; Northwest kicker Jack Wessler.

Class 3A: Lake-Lehman quarterback Ethan Adams; Lake-Lehman receiver Ryan Eiden; Wyoming Area offensive lineman Bryce Hinkle; and Hanover Area linebacker Connor Hummer.

Class 4A: Berwick linebacker Blane Cleaver; Crestwood running back Ryan Miller; Crestwood tight end Brandon Niemenski; Tunkhannock quarterback Jack Chilson; Tunkhannock receiver Jake Frisco; Tunkhannock kicker Jaxson Montross; Nanticoke Area offensive lineman Kyle Bobeck; Pittston Area punter Andrew Krawczyk.

