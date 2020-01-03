The Wyoming Valley Conference had nine football players selected to the PA Football News Class 4A Coaches Select All-State team on Friday.

Six players were chosen to the first team while three were picked for the second team. A total of 246 coaches from across the state nominated and then voted on all-state teams in the six classifications. The WVC had no players selected to the Class 6A team and the conference has no Class 2A teams.

Dallas and Berwick led the WVC selections with four players each. Crestwood had the other representative.

Dallas running back Lenny Kelley, fullback Danny Meuser and defensive lineman Taylor Bolesta were first-team choices. Luke DelGaudio made the second team as a long snapper. Kelley, Bolesta and DelGaudio were recently chosen all-state on the Pennsylvania Football Writers team, with DelGaudio making it as a receiver.

Berwick safety Teagan Wilk and defensive end Eric Montes were named to the first team. Defensive tackle Mason Laubach and cornerback Shawn Sheptock made the second team. Wilk, Montes and Laubach were also PFW all-state selctions.

Crestwood tight end Brandon Niemenski rounded out the first-team players from the WVC.

The Lackawanna Conference also had representation on the Class 4A first team. Valley View guard John Snipes and quarterback Janaasah Boone were selected, with Boone chosen as an offensive athlete. Second-team selections were Valley View fullback TJ Noto and Abington Heights defensive end Mike Malone.

Like the WVC, the Lackawanna Conference was shut out of the Class 6A squad. However, it did land three players on the Class 2A team. Riverside receiver Razen Reyes and Dunmore cornerback Steve Borgia made the first team. Riverside quarterback Johnny Gilchrist was named to the second team.

Dallas fullback Danny Meuser was among four Mountaineers chosen to the PA Football News Class 4A Coaches Select All-State team on Friday. Berwick also had four players picked and Crestwood had one. Bill Tarutis file photo | For Times Leader