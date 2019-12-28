Seven more Wyoming Valley Conference players were honored Saturday as they were selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 4A All-State team.

Dallas running back/linebacker Lenny Kelley, receiver/defensive back Luke DelGaudio and linemen Josh Balara and Taylor Bolesta were selected. Berwick had three players chosen — defensive back Teagan Wilk and defensive linemen Mason Laubach and Eric Montes.

Those seven join Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer, quarterback/defensive back Dominic DeLuca and lineman Sammy Solomon as WVC all-state picks. Those three were selected to the Class 3A all-state team on Friday, with DeLuca getting Player of the Year honors and Spencer chosen Coach of the Year.

The Class 6A and 2A all-state teams were also announced Saturday. The WVC had no players chosen in 6A and the conference has no 2A teams.

The Lackawanna Conference had one player chosen to the Class 4A team — Valley View quarterback Janaasah Boone, who was picked as an athlete. Delaware Valley linebacker Jason Henderson was selected to the Class 6A team.

Here’s a look at the WVC 4A selections:

• Kelley ran for 2,688 yards and 41 touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per carry, for the 4A state runner-up Mountaineers. His 156 regular-season points led all WVC players. He made 89 tackles on defense from his linebacker spot.

• DelGaudio, a Bucknell recruit, caught 44 passes for 710 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 18 tackles and an interception on defense.

• Balara, who has committed to Dartmouth, was selected as an offensive lineman, but was a force on defense as well and finished with 29 tackles and a pair of sacks.

• Bolesta led Dallas with 9.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He also made 57 tackles and was a standout on the offensive line. He will play at Division I Long Island University.

• Laubach, the only junior of the bunch, finished with 70 tackles, 10 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, 58 quarterback pressures and 12 quarterback hits. He forced two fumbles and knocked down four passes. He is drawing Division I interest.

• Montes, who will play at Delaware State, recorded 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception. He also saw some time on offense as a fullback and scored two touchdowns.

• Wilk was selected all-state for a third consecutive year. The East Carolina recruit finished his career as Berwick’s all-time interception leader and this season intercepted eight passes and returned four for touchdowns. On offense, he rushed for 501 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 377 yards and three TDs.

STATE NOTES

Coatesville quarterback Ricky Ortega was picked as the Player of the Year in Class 6A. Central Dauphin’s Glen McNamee was chosen Coach of the Year.

In Class 4A, Jersey Shore quarterback Tanner Lorson was the Player of the Year and Thomas Jefferson’s Bill Cherpak was selected Coach of the Year.

Dallas running back Lenny Kelley was among four Mountaineers chosen to the Class 4A all-state team. Berwick landed three players on the squad. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_TTL092119HSFB-Dallas-WVW_1.jpg Dallas running back Lenny Kelley was among four Mountaineers chosen to the Class 4A all-state team. Berwick landed three players on the squad. Bill Tarutis file photo | For Times Leader